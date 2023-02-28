Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

UDOT exceeds annual plow budget, will borrow from non-essential paving to get by

Feb 27, 2023, 5:05 PM | Updated: 6:34 pm
Jed Boal's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITYThe tremendous snowfall this winter is making a dent in the drought, but many Utahns are tired of driving in it.  

The repeated storms are also taking a toll on the state plow budget. Each year, the Utah Department of Transportation heads into the winter expecting a couple dozen storms. It costs about $1 million to clear a statewide snowstorm, and UDOT has already busted the annual budget for snow removal.

“It’s been a very active winter, and with all of the storms that we’ve had, it’s been really critical that our plows are out there,” said John Gleason, director of communications for UDOT.

It’s been four years since UDOT last exceeded its snowplow budget. They were almost expecting it this year, but not necessarily this early. 

“You look at all of the storms that are lining up, even just this week — we have Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, where we’re expecting more snowfall,” Gleason said. “So, that’s going to add to the snow removal budget, but it’s something that we’re aware of and planning ahead on.“

UDOT budgets $24.1 million for its annual snow removal budget. So far, it has spent $25.8 million this season, and there are still two months of potential plowing left.

“Which really underscores the type of winter that we’ve had. It’s been storm after storm, and it’s required us to be out there quite a bit this winter,” Gleason said. 

Last year, UDOT had $3 million left over at the end of the season that it rolled into maintenance projects. This year, UDOT will have to put off non-essential, non-emergency paving projects to balance its budget, until its new budget begins in July.

“We’re fortunate that we can put some of the less critical maintenance activities on the back burner,” Gleason said. “We do have other funds in the maintenance division that we can put towards plowing the roads and that’s always going to come first.“

So far, UDOT plow drivers have driven nearly 2,240,000 miles and worked 120,000 hours to keep our roads clear this winter. They’ve also put down more than 264,000 tons of salt.

“That’s a safety consideration. It’s one of our top priorities. So we will be out there. As long as it’s snowing, our crews will be out there.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

People wait to check bags at the American Airlines counter at Salt Lake City International Airport ...
Carter Williams

Salt Lake City airport expansion project gets cut of $1B in federal infrastructure funds

Federal aviation officials on Monday announced they are sending $29 million to Salt Lake City International Airport as the airport plans to add 16 new gates to Concourse B.
22 hours ago
One of the signs in Tooele County with shotgun holes. (KSLTV)...
Shara Park

Police search for person responsible for shooting road signs

Police say someone is using road and cattle signs in Tooele County as target practice causing hundreds of dollars in damage.
22 hours ago
The Peaks Ice Arena in 2007. (Deseret News/Stuart Johnson)...
Madison Swenson

Teen tackled, detained by police after being mistaken for suspect inside Provo ice arena

A 16-year-old boy was wrongly tackled and detained by law enforcement after he was mistaken for someone else inside Peaks Ice Arena in Provo.
22 hours ago
A Utah Transit Operator driving a UTA bus. (KSLTV)...
Katija Stjepovic

House resolution will ramp up protection for public transit operators

The Utah House Transportation Committee passed a joint resolution to focus on protecting transit operators from assaults Monday.
22 hours ago
EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 14: The American flag flies above Hayward Field on July 14, 2022 in Eugene, O...
Eliza Pace

Resolution on ‘compliance’ to Pledge of Allegiance in classrooms passes Utah House

A resolution directing "compliance" with a statute requiring K-12 schools to recite the pledge of allegiance daily has passed in the Utah House of Representatives.
22 hours ago
Ed Pricola with his two kids, (top left), Mark and Terri Rand (top right), Scott Walton in front of...
Michael Houck

GoFundMe verifies identities of 5 killed in Nevada medical plane crash

A GoFundMe spokesperson confirmed to KSL the fundraisers for the five people killed in a medical plane crash on Friday night.
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
UDOT exceeds annual plow budget, will borrow from non-essential paving to get by