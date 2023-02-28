Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSL INVESTIGATES

Senator trying to change law that leaves Utahns with dead spouse’s medical debt

Feb 27, 2023, 10:53 PM
Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — If you were to die today, just about every debt you owe would have to be paid out of your estate, or not get paid at all.

In Utah, that’s not the case with medical debt.

State law allows hospitals and doctors to come after the surviving spouse for the deceased spouse’s medical bills. Sen. Stephanie Pitcher, D-Salt Lake City, introduced SB196, a bill that would exempt medical expenses from being deemed a “family expense.”

“It just seems like a really poor policy, that we would go after a surviving spouse for medical debt that their deceased partner incurred,” Pitcher said.

As KSL Investigators previously reported, that “family expense” distinction can have a major impact on Utah families.

Luonda Davis was pursued by collections after the University of Utah Hospital transferred the balance owed by her late husband, Marvin, into her name after he died in 2011.

Gephardt: Widow On Hook For Over $66K From Late Husband’s Medical Bills

The debt was renewed by the collections company in 2020, and after additional fees were tacked on, Davis owed $78,471.22.

It wasn’t until KSL Investigators intervened and asked questions that the debt was written off, per University of Utah Health policy.

It was a similar story for Keith Zipprich, who continues to fight a bill from a debt collector in court after his wife died of cancer in 2021.

With most debts, when someone dies, the bill collectors can try to collect from the deceased’s estate. Once that money is gone, the bill collector is generally out of luck.

Medical debt considered as a family expense is a centuries’ old law, dating back when women were not allowed to own property or carry debt in her own name.

At least 10 other states have repealed this type of law relating to medical debt. Utah is not one of them.

Both Davis and Zipprich testified at the Senate Health and Human Services Committee on Friday, telling lawmakers about their experiences with these debts, and sharing their support for the proposed law.

The bill faced strong opposition from lobbyists on behalf of doctors and smaller physician clinics.

“We have grave concerns about this bill,” said Michelle McComber with the Utah Medical Association. “This doesn’t say for indigent. This doesn’t say if you don’t have any money. You could have a $5 million trust, you could have whatever, a lot of money, and it still says you’re not going to pay it off.”

While Pitcher said her research found Utah’s three largest hospital groups have a policy not to bill deceased patients’ partners, lobbyists argued smaller practices don’t have the same margins to be able to write off the debt.

“Oftentimes, especially in smaller clinics, they don’t have the ability to write these things off,” said Maryann Martindale, CEO of the Utah Academy of Family Physicians. “Their bottom line is very close month to month.”

As the meeting drew to a close, Sen. Jake Anderegg, R-Lehi, advised adjourning the meeting rather than voting on the measure, saying, “I don’t know that you have the votes to get this out today.”

Ultimately, Pitcher opted to halt the bill for now. She plans to submit the issue for study during the interim and try pitching the bill again during the 2024 Legislative Session.

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Top Stories

KSL Investigates

...
Keira Farrimond and Daniella Rivera

Rape cases involving same suspect ‘wrongfully closed,’ getting new look after KSL Investigation

Reports of sexual assault against an accused serial predator have piled up over the last decade, with most of them going nowhere: Cases closed, rejected, and forgotten. The KSL Investigators found a troubling trail of failures by law enforcement to fully investigate.
1 day ago
...
Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair

‘I’m not dead’: Woman’s pension restored after Get Gephardt investigation

Woman previously falsely declared as dead finally receives reinstated pension.
5 days ago
A canceled flight caused an Orem couple to miss their cruise trip, but travel insurance held up the...
Matt Gephardt

Canceled flight and missed cruise for Orem man, travel insurance stalls reimbursement

A canceled flight caused an Orem couple to miss their cruise trip, but travel insurance held up their reimbursement due to a technicality.
7 days ago
...
Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Utahns save thousands in sales tax by registering new cars in Montana. But is it legal?

A clever way to save money, or cheating? Matt Gephardt investigates how some car buyers avoid paying taxes.
8 days ago
Experts say you are better off paying a little extra to make sure you are getting authentic All-Sta...
Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Buying fake NBA All-Star merch online poses identity theft risk

Something else besides basketball all-stars and their fans has come to town this week -- counterfeit merch.
11 days ago
Basketball hoop at the Vivint Arena with the All-Star 2023 logo behind it. (Jay Hancock/KSL TV)...
Eliza Pace

Utah Jazz give tickets to woman scammed out of NBA All-Star tickets

The Utah Jazz surprised one woman with tickets after she'd been scammed out of $1,000 for her NBA All-Star tickets. 
12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Senator trying to change law that leaves Utahns with dead spouse’s medical debt