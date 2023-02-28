Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Recent storms plow through city snow removal budgets

Feb 28, 2023, 7:39 AM | Updated: 11:29 am
Ashley Moser's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SANDY, Utah — Half of Sandy city’s snowplows have been forced to park outside after a large part of their garage was destroyed in a 2017 fire.

“It was a big fire! There were no sprinklers so there was nothing to stop it,” Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski said. “It burned our administrative offices and garage space, so that’s why we are on a course to rebuild our public works facility.”

The city lost 11 snowplows in the fire, which they have since replaced. The city now has 24 plows and around 30 drivers. But the damaged part of the garage has yet to be rebuilt, forcing half of their fleet to park in the lot, uncovered.

“It’s like a game of Tetris when we park the plows. We have to make due, putting others where we can, obviously trying to get them all out of the weather, but it’s not always possible,” Zoltanski said.

The city’s field operations manager, Blaine Botkin, said not having a garage to house all of their plows impacts their ability to get out onto the roads quickly.

“You’ve got snow on the trucks, you’ve got to warm up the trucks, you’ve got to get the snow off of everything. Our response time is delayed,” Botkin said.

Botkin said this winter has been especially hard on the city’s plow drivers. It has also been tough on the city’s snow removal budget.

“We’ve exceeded (the salt budget) by probably 75%,” he said.

(KSL TV) (KSL TV) (KSL TV)

Bountiful has had a similar experience after they were hit hard by last week’s storm. The city’s engineer, Lloyd Cheney, said they used up all of their salt budget and have had to dip into contingency funds.

“This season has been one of the busier ones that we’ve had. Our guys have been out 60 times this year,” Cheney said. “But they are doing great. I believe we have the best snow removal team in the state.”

In Cottonwood Heights, where they average 20 to 25 snow events a season, snowplow drivers have already responded to 40.

“We haven’t reached the top of the budget yet. As long as we don’t get any other big storms like we did last week, we’ll be fine,” said Danny Martinez, public works deputy director for Cottonwood Heights.

UDOT exceeds annual plow budget, will borrow from non-essential paving to get by

The city’s 13 drivers and 17 plows have already covered 30,483 miles so far this season.

Tuesday’s storm is expected to bring another 2 or 3 inches of snow to each of the cities, and more storms are lining up to hit the Beehive State later this week.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

...
Tamara Vaifanua

Tips to save money on home decor

Decorating your home doesn’t have to drain your budget. In today’s "Save more, worry less," KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua tells us how to invest in the right pieces for less.
12 hours ago
FILE PHOTO — Flaming Gorge Reservoir...
Carter Williams

Upper Colorado River Basin to suspend downstream releases from Flaming Gorge

Utah and three other states have agreed to suspend additional water releases from Flaming Gorge, ending a program that began last year as an effort to boost Lake Powell reservoir levels.
12 hours ago
(Matt Johnson/KSL TV)...
Josh Ellis

Utahns wake up to thundersnow, snow squalls as storms continue

Several parts of Utah were hit by snow squalls and multiple residents reported hearing and seeing "thundersnow" overnight.
12 hours ago
...
Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair

Senator trying to change law that leaves Utahns with dead spouse’s medical debt

Utah law currently allows medical providers to pursue the surviving spouse for their deceased partner’s debt. One state senator tried to change that law. Matt Gephardt looks at the roadblocks.
1 day ago
...
Keira Farrimond and Daniella Rivera

Rape cases involving same suspect ‘wrongfully closed,’ getting new look after KSL Investigation

Reports of sexual assault against an accused serial predator have piled up over the last decade, with most of them going nowhere: Cases closed, rejected, and forgotten. The KSL Investigators found a troubling trail of failures by law enforcement to fully investigate.
1 day ago
People wait to check bags at the American Airlines counter at Salt Lake City International Airport ...
Carter Williams

Salt Lake City airport expansion project gets cut of $1B in federal infrastructure funds

Federal aviation officials on Monday announced they are sending $29 million to Salt Lake City International Airport as the airport plans to add 16 new gates to Concourse B.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Recent storms plow through city snow removal budgets