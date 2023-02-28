Tips to save money on home decor

SALT LAKE CITY — Decorating your home doesn’t have to drain your budget. In today’s “Save more, worry less,” KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua tells us how to invest in the right pieces for less.

There are plenty of practical, inexpensive ways to revamp your home’s décor.

First, stay away from trendy designed sofas.

Invest in pieces you’ll use the most – classic styles and fabrics that are timeless and durable like leather, canvas or cotton that can withstand wear and tear.

There’s no need to spend a lot of money on artwork.

You can buy art prints online at sites like easy art for a fraction of the cost.

You can also scour local second hand-shops for one-of-a-kind artwork and frames.

Designers suggest going with layered lighting – floor lamps, table lamps, wall lights – so you can adjust accordingly during your day. You can find second-hand deals.

Rugs can be pricy, setting you back hundreds if not thousands of dollars.

Don’t splurge on expensive rugs. You can find good quality rugs at reasonable prices at Walmart, Target, HomeGoods, and Amazon.

An obsession with houseplants can drain your wallet. There are high-quality houseplants at record-low prices at big retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Etsy. You could even have them delivered to your home for reasonable prices from sites like The Sill and Bloomscape.

Interior design doesn’t have to break the bank. There are plenty of free ways to spruce up your home’s look.