Study: African American and Black adults are more likely to suffer from mental illness than white adults

SALT LAKE CITY — More and more Americans are dealing with stress and mental health challenges, but a recent study shows African Americans are less likely to get help.

A recent study from NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, found that African American and Black adults in the U.S. are more likely than white adults to report persistent symptoms of emotional distress.

“We are living in a system that many African Americans have to negotiate whether it is friendly or it is a hostile environment,” said Dr. William Smith, Chief Executive Administrator at Huntsman Mental Health Institute.

Dr. Smith said it’s called Racial Battle Fatigue, a term he coined in 2008.

He said it’s when people of color suffer various forms of mental, emotional, and physical strain which can lead to psycho-physiological symptoms.

“This is a wearing and tearing on our psychology, our emotions, our physiology, it’s a stress overload,” he said.

But, despite the need for mental health services, only one in three Black adults with mental illness receive treatment.

“Often times the people that get help are the ones with resources,” Dr. Smith said.

“Therapy is expensive, so when it comes to putting food on the table or this, that comes first,” said Breanna Lambert, a therapist in Salt Lake City.

Jeanetta Williams, President of the NAACP Salt Lake Branch, said perceptions around mental illness can also be a hurdle to care.

“There is a stigma as well, thinking if I’m going to seek mental health care, then there is something wrong with me and they don’t want to let people know they need the care,” she said.

Lambert said she is hoping to change that.

She recently became a therapist and said less than one percent of mental health professionals in Utah are black.

“Most of my clients come because they just want to see someone else that looks like them,” she said. “There have been so many times in my life that that’s all I needed and it’s an honor to be able to fill that role for people.”

Huntsman Mental Health Insitute offers counseling services to anyone that needs it. For immediate help, call the nation’s hotline 988, or the Utah Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.

