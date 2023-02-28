Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Thousands of girls meet with mentors in STEM for SheTech event

Feb 28, 2023, 1:08 PM | Updated: 2:21 pm
Karah Brackin's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SANDY, Utah — Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics: “STEM” for short is a field the Women Tech Council is hoping to encourage more girls in Utah to pursue.

They are doing that through an Explorer Day event, which, over the last nine years, has activated more than 30,000 girls to pursue STEM.

On Tuesday, SheTech brought together high school girls from more than 150 schools across the state to explore the STEM field through hands on activities, sessions and mentorship.

“I’m graduating! I’m so excited,” Aloha Allen said.

Allen is one step closer to her dream job.

“Work at NASA as a rocket scientist,” Allen said.

Allen is one of the 3,000 high school girls 9th  through 12th grade who’s exploring SheTech.

SheTech is a day to meet, connect, and be inspired by other girls, role models and mentors in the STEM field and the possibility of STEM careers.

Cydni Tetro, President and Founder of Women Tech Council, said a day for young women to explore STEM and meet with others in a likeminded space is important.

“When we talk to the young women, 90 percent of them tell us they don’t choose that field because they don’t know any women in tech and they have no role models or mentors. This event is about changing that,” Tetro said.

With the opportunity to learn about 40-50 technologies, Tetro said oftentimes, the girls who walk in have no interest in the STEM field.

By the time they leave, though, she said there is a big change.

“When they walk away, they see something that they love and some person who had a career and they see themselves in that spot. And when they do that, they’re choosing STEM when they go into college,” Tetro said.

“I plan to go into humanitarian aid and see where I can apply tech to that,” Mireya Aguilar, a high school senior said.

“I could be doing anything. I could be programming, computer programming – like cyber security,” Azucena Reys, a high school senior said.

The Governor also spoke today, encouraging women in tech and the open possibilities of STEM field careers in the state.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Utah State Capitol (KSL TV)...
Sydnee Gonzalez

Bill banning diversity, equity offices in higher education is converted into study

Senate Bill 283 — which originally would've banned diversity, equity and inclusion offices and officers in Utah higher education — has been converted to an interim study instead.
15 hours ago
SLCPD squad car...
Michael Houck

Salt Lake City police arrest man suspected of fleeing from stolen truck

Police arrested a man who allegedly ran from them after an officer attempted to make contact with him Monday night.
15 hours ago
A Herriman woman referred to as a social media influencer was arrested last week for assault. Taylo...
Pat Reavy

Utah social media influencer threw metal bar stools, wooden play set at boyfriend, charges state

A popular Utah social media influencer is accused of throwing metal bar stools at her boyfriend, one of which hit her 5-year-old daughter, and damaging her house in the process, according to prosecutors.
15 hours ago
Police investigate the area where the body of a middle-age man was found along I-80 about 2 miles w...
Pat Reavy

3rd person charged in connection with man found shot to death off I-80

The mother of a man charged with murder in connection with the discovery of a body found off I-80 that had been shot is now accused of trying to obstruct the police investigation.
15 hours ago
(Jeffrey D. Allred/Deseret News)...
Ben Winslow, FOX13 News

Great Salt Lake bill advances — but it’s watered down

A bill designed to shepherd water into the Great Salt Lake has cleared a House committee, but with a significant change.
15 hours ago
...
Tamara Vaifanua

Tips to save money on home decor

Decorating your home doesn’t have to drain your budget. In today’s "Save more, worry less," KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua tells us how to invest in the right pieces for less.
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Thousands of girls meet with mentors in STEM for SheTech event