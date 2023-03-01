Former North Temple motel location transforms into affordable apartments

SALT LAKE CITY — Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake City Council members broke ground Tuesday on the Spark residential development on the grounds of the former Overniter motel site at 1490 W. North Temple Blvd.

The Spark residential development will include 200 residential units that range from studio-sized living spaces up to four-bedroom apartments.

A news release said the project will include A 5,000-square-foot childcare center and outdoor play yard.

The plans call for a six-story building with five levels of apartments and the ground level will be set aside for businesses.

“This is just the beginning of what’s to come to the West Side. It’s not only housing, the child care, 5,000 square feet of child care happening here, the retailers happening here, this is community, 2 acres of community right here,” Mendenhall said.

“The West Side deserves these kind of amenities, the West Side deserves these kind of projects to bring not only housing but affordable housing. Most of those units are, not only affordable housing but amenities to this district,” City Council member Alejandro Puy said.

Spark also sits across from a TRAX location.

The Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake contributed $14.5 million to the project and another $1 million contribution came from the Salt Lake City Housing Stability Division.

Construction on the project should end in December 2024.