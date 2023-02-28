ACCIDENTS & CRASHES
Motorcyclist dies from injuries after collision in Ogden
Feb 28, 2023, 4:36 PM
(File)
OGDEN, Utah — A 22-year-old motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a car Saturday night.
At about 6:37 p.m., the man was northbound on a Harley Davidson near the 2500 block of Harrison Boulevard in Ogden when a Ford Escape made a left turn onto Capitol Street. The motorcyclist, identified as Gage Sparks-Daily, collided with the vehicle and was unresponsive when police arrived, Ogden police said.
Sparks-Daily was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries, Ogden Police Lt. Will Farr said.
There were no signs of impairment at the time of the crash, police said, but the crash remains under investigation.
