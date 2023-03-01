Teen killed after collision in Moab

MOAB, Utah — A teenage girl was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 191 at 400 East Tuesday afternoon.

According to Moab City Police Department, U.S. 191 is closed in both directions beginning at the 400 East intersection and is expected to remain closed for at least two hours. The highway is the city’s main traffic artery, with businesses clustered on both sides of the street.

Tara Wahlberg with Utah Highway Patrol said the teen driver was traveling northbound in a passenger vehicle when for an unknown reason she entered the southbound lanes and hit a pickup truck pulling a trailer.

The teen was killed in the crash and has not yet been identified.