Church announces location for Brazil coastal temple

VITORIA, Brazil — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the location of a temple in Brazil.

The First Presidency released the location of the previously announced Vitória Brazil Temple on the Church Newsroom website.

“The Vitória Brazil Temple will be built at Avenida Leitão da Silva #2055, Iteraré, Vitória-ES,” it announced. “This temple will be the city’s first.”

The temple is planned to be a one-story building of approximately 10,600 square feet. Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the Vitória Temple in October 2021.

Brazil is home to nearly 1.5 million Church members in more than 2,100 congregations with 18 temples dedicated, under construction or announced. Vitoria is located on the southeastern coast of Brazil, the capital of the state of Espirito Santo, with two major ports. The city was founded in 1551 and the greater metropolitan area has an estimated population of 1.8 million.

Missionary work started in Brazil in 1928, according to Church Newsroom.

It also stated:

Latter-day Saints consider temples to be houses of the Lord and the most sacred places of worship on earth. Temples differ from the Church’s meetinghouses (chapels). All are welcome to attend Sunday worship services and other weekday activities at local meetinghouses. The primary purpose of temples is for faithful members of the Church of Jesus Christ to participate in sacred ceremonies, such as marriages, which unite families forever, and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors who did not have the opportunity to be baptized while living.

