Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Utah teacher raises $31K on TikTok to cover student lunch debts

Mar 1, 2023, 12:21 AM | Updated: 9:25 am
Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

HEBER CITY, Utah — A Wasatch County middle school teacher is a TikTok sensation. He officially went viral earlier this month and his video, which was really just meant to be silly, garnered nearly $31,000 for student lunches in his district.

Garrett Jones teaches digital literacy to eighth graders at Rocky Mountain Middle School in Heber City. He said a huge portion of the class teaches students about digital safety. When his video raised money for such a great cause, he was thrilled.

He said it all started a couple of months ago. His wife also works at the school and, he said, when the two walk outside for lunch, they often see groups of kids without lunches. When he started digging a little, he realized many kids who have big lunch balances aren’t eating lunch – not because they would be denied, but because they are avoiding the embarrassment of having those balances.

His video was part of a silly trend on the site where users ask people to send them money for random stuff. That includes anything from new shoes to cars to serious stuff like medical bills. His original post said: “If 2673 Venmo’d me $1, I could pay the outstanding lunch fees of every student in my school because the last thing a kid should worry about is how much they owe for meals at a place they’re legally obligated to be.”

That was Jan. 30. The first day, the post got a little bit of interest and people had donated a couple of hundred dollars, which he thought was pretty good. Then things started to really take off. Days later, his post had over 5,000,000 views and the donations poured in. One month later, he raised nearly $31,000.

The number is staggering for this middle school teacher.

This week he meets with the district.

“If there is left over we’re going to see what we can do as far as crediting kids that need it or just kind of being a safety net for those families that really need that help,” Jones said.

The timing couldn’t be better.  On March 1, extended SNAP benefits for low-income Utah families end.

About 156,000 Utahns use food snaps through that program. More than 77% are families with kids. Nearly a quarter are families with older adults or disabled family members and almost half are working families.On average, families will see about $100 less per month, but reductions could be much higher depending on income.Jones is ecstatic his “silly” post raised so much money, but he worries food insecurity isn’t going anywhere and those who are able to help, should.“I think that if people are willing to reach out to their representatives and let them know like, hey, we support this,” Jones said.  “We think this is a good use of our tax dollars, we need to feed kids at school.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

...
Ashley Fredde

Bill mandating counties to provide homeless shelters, enforce camping laws passes Utah House

A bill that has now passed the Utah House and is on its way to the Senate is meant to address some of the shortfalls discovered this winter in trying to address the issue of homelessness.
11 hours ago
Photo illustration (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)...
Tamara Vaifanua

Tips for tackling debt

The main drivers of household debt in the U.S. are mortgages and credit cards, according to WalletHub." In today’s "Save more, worry less," KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua shares three strategies to tackle debt.
11 hours ago
...
Ashley Moser

Neighborhood comes together to capture neglected dog roaming for weeks in Utah County

A neighborhood on the Lehi-Saratoga Springs border is celebrating after successfully capturing a malnourished dog that had been roaming the area for the past two weeks.
11 hours ago
(Derek Petersen/KSL TV)...
Madison Swenson

Bicyclist critically injured in South Salt Lake crash

A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car in South Salt Lake.
11 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Casey Scott

Casey Scott surprises drivers with free gas cards

March might have come in like a lion on Wednesday with storms across Utah, but Casey Scott was out and about surprising some drivers with free $50 gas cards!
11 hours ago
Draper woman trapped in parking garage...
Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Draper woman says getting trapped in a downtown parking garage was a risky situation

Alexa Ferguson and her mom found themselves stuck when they hit heavy traffic in a parking garage. That's right inside the garage.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Utah teacher raises $31K on TikTok to cover student lunch debts