LOCAL NEWS
Casey Scott surprises drivers with free gas cards
Mar 1, 2023, 8:35 AM | Updated: 8:41 am
SALT LAKE CITY — March might have come in like a lion on Wednesday with storms across Utah, but Casey Scott was out and about surprising some drivers with free $50 gas cards!
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- GoFundMe verifies identities of 5 killed in Nevada medical plane crash (pageviews: 10247)
- Utah “influencer” arrested for assault, criminal mischief and domestic violence (pageviews: 7615)
- West Valley man sentenced to life in prison for 'brutal, cold-blooded' murder (pageviews: 5393)
- Teen tackled, detained by police after being mistaken for suspect inside Provo ice arena (pageviews: 4787)
- GoFundMe verifies identities of 5 killed in Nevada medical plane crash - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 3696)
- Church missionary robbed, stabbed and hospitalized in Colombia (pageviews: 3556)