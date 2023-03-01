LOCAL NEWS
Bicyclist critically injured in South Salt Lake crash
Mar 1, 2023, 9:21 AM | Updated: 9:46 am
(Derek Petersen/KSL TV)
SOUTH SALT LAKE — A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car in South Salt Lake.
As a result of the crash, the eastbound lanes of 3900 South at 500 West are closed, according to the Unified Police Department.
Police say the lanes will remain closed until approximately 11 a.m. while they investigate.
Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- GoFundMe verifies identities of 5 killed in Nevada medical plane crash (pageviews: 10247)
- Utah “influencer” arrested for assault, criminal mischief and domestic violence (pageviews: 7615)
- West Valley man sentenced to life in prison for 'brutal, cold-blooded' murder (pageviews: 5393)
- Teen tackled, detained by police after being mistaken for suspect inside Provo ice arena (pageviews: 4787)
- GoFundMe verifies identities of 5 killed in Nevada medical plane crash - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 3696)
- Church missionary robbed, stabbed and hospitalized in Colombia (pageviews: 3556)