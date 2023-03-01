Close
WEDNESDAY'S CHILD

Wednesday’s Child: Autum, 13, dreams of living on a ranch with loving parents

Mar 1, 2023, 12:44 PM
Shara Park's Profile Picture BY
KEARNS, Utah — If you want to learn how to ice skate, the perfect place to visit is Utah’s Olympic Oval in Kearns.

“Put your heels together and bend your knees,” instructor Cassie Furgason told 13-year-old Autum as she guided the teen onto the ice.

With Furgason’s help, Autum did her best to march, glide, and spin across the ice. She even embraced the falls.

“It’s always funny when you fall down,” Autum said laughing.

Ice skating is one of many activities that Autum enjoys. She also likes art and school, except for math.

“Math is like my worst subject ever in my life. I prefer not to go there ever again,” she said.

Autum said her friends would describe her as outgoing and talkative.

“Kind, passionate, funny,” she added.

Autum also cares deeply for animals and has a hamster named Ginger.

“I came up with the name Ginger because she’s like a goldish brownish with patches of white,” she said.

It’s been almost a year since Autum entered foster care. She said during that time, animals have brought her comfort. If she could have one superpower, it would be talking to animals.

“When you have bad emotional times, you can just snuggle up with them and lay with them and love them and make sure they’re there with you all the time.”

Autum dreams of living in the country on a ranch. She said she feels stress in big cities and prefers open spaces.

“I love doing outdoor activities. I love going on nature walks. I like going up to the mountains. I like camping.”

Adoption is something Autum hopes for in the near future. She said she wants parents and siblings who can create a safe, loving environment for her to grow up in. She said she wants to know that when the day comes to go to college or get married, that her family will be there for her.

“I want somebody that cares and is loving about you, and especially when you get older in the future and you have kids, you want them to know they have a grandma or granddad or somebody there to take care of them.”

To learn more about Autum, please contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.

For more on Utah’s Olympic Oval:

KSL 5 TV Live

