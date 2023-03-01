Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Bill mandating counties to provide homeless shelters, enforce camping laws passes Utah House

Mar 1, 2023, 10:55 AM | Updated: 2:04 pm
(File photo)...
(File photo)
(File photo)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The snow had begun falling and Hailee Hernandez, the basic needs coordinator for the Christian Center of Park City, was unsure what to do for her client who was only equipped with shorts and shoes with no laces.

Hernandez was able to dress the man in warmer clothes that had been donated, purchase minutes for his phone and provide a suitcase for his items.

The man requested to be sent to Salt Lake County to seek shelter in one of the county’s homeless resource centers. With no other option, Hernandez sent her client to Salt Lake City like he had asked, with a sleeping bag in hand in case he had to sleep on the streets.

‘Code Blue’

While the winter overflow system in Salt Lake County has been expanded this winter, the availability of beds has been a consistent issue. On some of the coldest nights of the winter, advocates recall having to turn away unsheltered people due to capacity concerns.

“We still turn away 10 to 25 people every single night on the nights that are the very coldest and the most dangerous,” said Wendy Garvin, executive director of Unsheltered Utah. “We’ve seen people come in barefoot, without coats and without any options to keep themselves alive on those frigid nights. For anyone who believes this bill isn’t needed, I urge you to come in and turn people away at 2 a.m. without shoes.”

The system was overhauled after the Utah Legislature passed a bill last year that required leaders to come up with a homeless shelter overflow plan for the winter. Despite the new framework getting more beds on line faster than ever, it still fell short, State Homeless Director Wayne Niederhauser said.

HB499, which has now passed the House and is on its way to the Senate, is meant to address some of the shortfalls discovered this winter, including introducing a “code blue” that would be determined by the Utah Department of Health and Human Services when temperatures reach 15 degrees Fahrenheit or below. The code would require resource centers to expand capacity by 35% and allow other entities to open warming centers.

The system would allow camping during a code blue or when homeless resource centers are at capacity.

HB499 also:

  • Amends the previous deadline faced by city leaders to create a plan for winter overflow from Sept. 1 to Aug. 1.
  • Increases the state mitigation fund that helps cities that host homeless shelters or winter overflow facilities.
  • Requires cities with camping bans on the books to enforce them with few exceptions, in order for them to receive mitigation funding.
  • Directs counties with populations of at least 175,000 to create a plan to help unsheltered residents in the winter beginning in 2024. The requirement would include Utah, Davis, Weber and Washington counties.

Does a ‘statewide’ problem need a statewide solution

Despite the effects being most visible in Salt Lake County, homelessness is a statewide issue. Every county across the state has citizens who are impacted by homelessness but may not have access to resources in the current county. Often, the individual will have to leave their community and travel to another city that may be able to provide them with shelter.

The increase in population can create a burden on providers and the surrounding community. Part of that burden is meant to be alleviated by the Homeless Shelter Cities Mitigation fund. Cities that house permanent resource centers or overflow facilities receive additional funds to mitigate issues, such as an increase in public safety costs. Cities that opt out of providing a permanent resource center or overflow option contribute to the mitigation fund.

“The state of Utah has spent almost $2.5 million on winter overflow this year. It’s a big nut to crack. It’s a big issue statewide and so we wanted to make sure those cities who will accept, or reluctantly accept, an overflow shelter have enough money to mitigate the impacts of having that shelter in their community,” said Niederhauser.

Along with increasing mitigation funds to help ease the burden, the bill would require all counties with a population of at least 175,000 people to prepare for helping unsheltered residents in the winter. The new requirement would begin in 2024, affecting Weber, Davis, Utah and Washington counties.

The requirement raised an issue for Rep. Brady Brammer, R-Alpine, who contended counties should be able to manage the issue without a mandate from the state. Despite amendments made to the bill, Brammer brought the issue up again during a floor debate in the House on Tuesday.

“These areas and the neighborhoods around them are suffering greatly; because of what’s happening in this, our model in Salt Lake County may not be working for everyone else,” said Brammer. “That model, by nearly any metric, is not working very well. Whether you’re talking about fiscal responsibility, whether you’re talking about homelessness outcomes, whatever you’re talking about, it is not the best model out there.”

Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City, disagreed.

“We have a lot of communities that don’t want to host homeless shelters and don’t want homeless camps in their area. I get it, but having all the shelters in one or two cities and then complaining that ‘you’re not doing it right’ is not a solution. I think if you have better solutions, you should come to the table,” said Hollins.

Who is in support?

Several city mayors voiced their support for the bill when it appeared in committee on Friday. Among them were Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson, South Salt Lake Mayor Cherie Wood and Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini.

“I believe that it will improve our process. The mitigation funding is critical — and the important part of this is that cities are paying this much, we’re asking the state to match that in a separate appropriation. But the point of this is the cities are stepping up and we’re doing this because this is a humanitarian need. People are going to freeze to death if we don’t have these shelters; it’s really not an ideological choice about keeping people from freezing to death,” said Silvestrini.

The bill also received support from members of the Pioneer Park Coalition due to the camping ban enforcement and increase in mitigation funds.

After advancing out of committee, the bill was supported by an overwhelming majority of the Utah House. The bill passed Tuesday afternoon with a 71-1 vote, with Rep. Steven Lund, R-Manti, being the only “no” vote. It will continue onto the Senate for approval before potentially making its way to the governor’s desk.

“The goal is to help people step out of homelessness and back into our community,” said bill sponsor Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy. “We don’t want our state to look like Portland, Seattle or San Francisco. And this bill is an attempt to address the impact on communities, but also make sure that individuals have a place to go, particularly during the most cold winter months of the year, and continues to advance the important cause that we’re addressing.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

March 2 is International Rescue Cat Day, a holiday worth celebrating. (Best Friends Animal Society)...
Brooke Williams

Anyone can help community cats to celebrate International Rescue Cat Day

You can help without adopting, spending money, or even leaving the comfort of your own home. Even if you are allergic to cats, you can be a cat advocate.
17 hours ago
Cars, police tape outside USPS building in Farmington...
Michael Houck

Heavy police presence outside Farmington Post Office after report of gunfire

 Multiple first responders are on the scene of a supposed shooting near the Farmington Post Office Wednesday afternoon.
17 hours ago
water melting from snow in a canyon river...
Carter Williams

Salt Lake releases water from Parleys Canyon reservoirs over possible flood risks

Salt Lake city and county officials began a controlled release of water from two reservoirs in Parleys Canyon on Tuesday, citing flood risks from "significant" snowpack levels in the area.
17 hours ago
emergency lights...
Eliza Pace

Draper girl approached by strangers claiming to be her ride home from school

Draper Police Department is warning the public of stranger danger after a middle school girl was approached by strangers and urged to get in their car. 
17 hours ago
FILE PHOTO (Hawaii Police Department/Facebook)...
Josh Ellis

Utah woman dead after possible drowning in Hawaii

A 75-year-old woman from Layton, Utah, has died after a possible drowning on the Big Island of Hawaii.
17 hours ago
A screenshot of Mike Lee's personal account being suspended for unknown reasons. (Mike Lee Twitter)...
Brian Fung

Sen. Mike Lee says his personal Twitter account was suspended

The personal Twitter account belonging to Sen. Mike Lee was suspended for an hour before being reactivated after tweeting about it on his government account.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Bill mandating counties to provide homeless shelters, enforce camping laws passes Utah House