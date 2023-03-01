Utah woman dead after possible drowning in Hawaii

KONA, Hawaii — A 75-year-old woman from Layton, Utah, has died after a possible drowning on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Officers with the Hawaii Police Department said they responded to reports of a swimmer in distress at the Honaunau Boat Ramp in South Kona on Monday.

Bystanders extracted the woman, later identified as Carol Mugleston, from the ocean and started CPR until paramedics from the Hawaii Fire Department arrived.

Paramedics continued life-saving measures but those attempts at the scene were unsuccessful. Mugleston was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say an autopsy has been ordered to determine her exact cause of death. Hawaii police asked anyone with information on this incident to call their non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jellis9