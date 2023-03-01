Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
SOCIAL MEDIA

Sen. Mike Lee says his personal Twitter account was suspended

Mar 1, 2023, 1:32 PM | Updated: 2:55 pm
A screenshot of Mike Lee's personal account being suspended for unknown reasons. (Mike Lee Twitter)...
A screenshot of Mike Lee's personal account being suspended for unknown reasons. (Mike Lee Twitter)
(Mike Lee Twitter)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — A personal Twitter account belonging to Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee was suspended without warning or explanation, according to the senator.

Tweeting from his official Senate account, Lee said he has reached out to Twitter “seeking answers.”

“My personal Twitter account — @BasedMikeLee — has been suspended,” Lee tweeted. “Twitter did not alert me ahead of time, nor have they yet offered an explanation for the suspension.”

CNN confirmed the suspension Wednesday afternoon by visiting the affected profile, which displayed a suspension message from Twitter. As of 2:30 pm ET, an hour after his tweet, the account appeared to be restored.

Twitter, which has cut much of its public relations team, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

The suspension marks the second time in a month that Twitter has briefly suspended a sitting US senator. In February, Twitter temporarily suspended Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines’ account over a profile photo that Twitter said violated its policies. Twitter CEO Elon Musk later personally reached out to Daines by phone and restored his account.

After the account was reactivated, Lee tweeted that he doesn’t know why his personal account was suspended.

Musk responded to another tweet saying Lee’s personal account was suspended for being incorrectly flagged as impersonation.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Social Media

FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. TikTok says every accoun...
Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

TikTok sets new default time limits for minors

TikTok says every account held by a user under the age of 18 will have a default 60-minute daily screen time limit in the coming weeks.
17 hours ago
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions at an announcement in Mississauga, Ontario...
Brian Fung

Canada bans TikTok on government devices

The Canadian government is banning TikTok from official electronic devices in light of cybersecurity concerns.
3 days ago
FILE: Facebook debuts its new company brand, Meta, at their headquarters on October 28, 2021 in Men...
Dee-Ann Burbin

Meta testing new subscription service for verified accounts

Meta is testing a new subscription service that would let Facebook and Instagram users pay for a verified account.
11 days ago
The Twitter headquarters signage as seen on 10th Street on November 4, 2022 in San Francisco, Calif...
Ramishah Maruf

Twitter to charge for SMS two-factor authentication

Twitter Blue subscribers will be the platform's only users able to use text messages as a two-factor authentication method, Twitter announced Friday.
12 days ago
Sunday Edition 021222...
KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Social Media Bills, GSL Bills, and Online Safety Bill

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug Wright sits down with Utah Lawmakers at the State Capitol to dive into some of this year's big legislative issues.
15 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 08: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) holds up a poster of a Twitt...
Farnoush Amiri and Barbara Ortutay

Ex-Twitter execs deny pressure to block Hunter Biden story

Former Twitter executives conceded to Congress that they made a mistake by blocking a story about Hunter Biden, the president’s son, from the social media platform in the run-up to the 2020 election.
22 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Sen. Mike Lee says his personal Twitter account was suspended