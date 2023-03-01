Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

NY proposes settlement in millions for detainees in George Floyd demonstrations

Mar 1, 2023, 3:02 PM
George Floyd demonstration...
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 01: People hold signs during a march to protest against the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody on June 1, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — New York has agreed to pay at least $21,500 to each of the hundreds of demonstrators at a 2020 George Floyd protest in the Bronx who were “arrested, detained, and/or subjected to force by police officers,” according to a proposed settlement filed in federal court.

The settlement, if approved, could result in the city paying out millions to approximately 320 people who were involved in demonstrations on June 4 in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, according to an unopposed motion in the class action lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Attorneys for the protesters who sued said they believe it to be the “highest per-person settlement in a mass arrest class action lawsuit in New York City history,” they said in a release.

The demonstrations in New York were among many that erupted nationwide in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis. The New York Police Department came under heavy criticism for its treatment of protesters.

The class action lawsuit, brought by five plaintiffs in October 2020, alleges that “the New York City Police Department arrested and charged the protesters without probable cause and subjected them to excessive force, as part of a planned police action involving some of the most senior members of the NYPD.”

SLC Police Chief Reflects On Downtown Riot Nearly One Year Later

The police department’s policy and training for policing large-scale demonstrations have been revamped in the aftermath of the protests following Floyd’s death and a subsequent review of police actions during that time, the department said in a statement.

The protests were a “challenging moment” for police as officers themselves “were suffering under the strains of a global pandemic did their utmost to help facilitate people’s rights to peaceful expression all while addressing acts of lawlessness including wide-scale rioting, mass chaos, violence, and destruction,” the statement said

Defendants including the City of New York and former Mayor Bill de Blasio, among others, do not admit fault or liability as part of the proposed settlement agreement.

The defendants “deny any and all liability and deny that they had or have a policy, or engaged in or currently engage in a pattern or practice, that deprived persons of their rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution and laws of the United States and the State of New York,” the proposed agreement says.

The five plaintiffs who brought the case will receive an additional $21,500 each “for their efforts in bringing and maintaining this action,” according to the settlement.

An additional $2,500 will also be paid to each protester who was given a desk appearance ticket by the NYPD, since those people were “subjected to fingerprinting, photographing, and a criminal history check (resulting in an open criminal case record until dismissal), and were generally detained for at least several more hours than those who received only a Summons,” the proposed settlement states.

The proposed settlement also seeks approximately $2.5 million in legal fees.

Protesters will have six months to accept or oppose

The five plaintiffs who brought the lawsuit live in New York — four of them live in the Bronx and one lives in Brooklyn. They are between the ages of 31 and 35, plaintiff attorney Rob Rickner said.

“This historic settlement represents, in part, the damage that was done to this community,” Rickner said.

The approximately 320 protesters were identified after city officials produced “hundreds of thousands of documents, including thousands of hours of videos and audio recordings,” the proposed settlement states.

At least 18 NYPD officers and other defendants were deposed. Settlement negotiations were conducted from September to December 2022, but the court allowed both sides a few more months to finalize details, according to the proposed settlement.

While the some 320 protesters are estimated to have been arrested at the June 4, 2020, protest, Rickner told CNN that it’s still unclear how many will sign on to receive a payout.

The motion seeks court approval.

The attorneys hope a judge will move quickly to approve the unopposed settlement, Rickner said. Once approved, protesters will receive notice of the settlement terms and can accept or oppose it within a six-month period.

Payments are expected to be mailed out by the end of 2023, according to the release.

Around 90 protesters have hired their own attorneys in separate cases. Those who sustained serious injuries may elect not to join the class-action suit and instead forge ahead in their own individual lawsuits, Rickner said.

CNN has reached out to Mayor Eric Adams for comment.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

Pictures of Alex Murdaugh and his family....
Eric Levenson and Alta Spells, CNN

Prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh was the only one with motive, means and opportunity to kill his wife and son

Prosecutors present closing arguments in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial Wednesday.
17 hours ago
MIAMI, FL - JUNE 04: A Dish Network receiver is seen on June 4, 2015 in Miami, Florida. Reports ...
Frank Bajak

Dish Network still reeling from week-old ransomware attack

The TV provider Dish Network continues to recover from a ransomware attack it said disrupted operations, internet sites and call centers.
17 hours ago
A screenshot of Mike Lee's personal account being suspended for unknown reasons. (Mike Lee Twitter)...
Brian Fung

Sen. Mike Lee says his personal Twitter account was suspended

The personal Twitter account belonging to Sen. Mike Lee was suspended for an hour before being reactivated after tweeting about it on his government account.
17 hours ago
FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. TikTok says every accoun...
Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

TikTok sets new default time limits for minors

TikTok says every account held by a user under the age of 18 will have a default 60-minute daily screen time limit in the coming weeks.
17 hours ago
FILE - Members of the band Kiss, from left, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Eric Singe...
Associated Press

Kiss reveal last dates of their farewell tour, ending in NYC

Rockers Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour, and will plan to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023.
17 hours ago
Bryan Kohberger...
Associated Press

Pennsylvania unseals search warrant in Idaho killings

Law enforcement officials seized dark clothing, medical gloves, a flashlight and other items from a Pennsylvania home where they arrested a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
NY proposes settlement in millions for detainees in George Floyd demonstrations