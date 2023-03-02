Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Zion National Park closes portions of climbing routes for bird nesting season

Mar 1, 2023, 5:25 PM | Updated: 5:27 pm
PAGE, AZ - MARCH 21: Rare and endangered California condors roost on a ledge in Marble Gorge, east...
PAGE, AZ - MARCH 21: Rare and endangered California condors roost on a ledge in Marble Gorge, east of Grand Canyon National Park March 21, 2007 west of Page, Arizona. Condor managers taking blood samples from the 57 wild condors in Arizona both before and after hunting season find that all 57 condors test positive for contamination by lead matching the isotropic fingerprint of the lead commonly used in ammunition, and that those levels rise significantly by the end of the season. Many of the condors become so sick that biologists must re-capture them for lead-poisoning treatments. Several condors die each year. Experts believe the condors are ingesting the lead as they scavenge gut piles left behind hunters because lead bullets shatter and fragment inside the kill. Officials in Arizona are encouraging hunters to use copper bullets instead of lead-based ammunition and in California a coalition of conservation groups have sued the California Fish and Game Commission in an effort to force a ban on lead ammunition in Condor ranges. The condors in the Marble Canyon and Vermillion Cliffs area easily fly as far west as Lake Mead, by way of the Grand Canyon, and to Zion National Park and far into Utah. With a wingspan up to nine and a half feet, condors are the largest flying birds in North America. In 1982, when the world population of California condors dropped to only 22 and extinction was believed eminent, biologist captured them and began a captive breeding and release program which has increased the total population to 278, of which 132 now live in the wild in Arizona, California, and Baja California, Mexico. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SPRINGDALE, Utah — Some climbing routes in Zion National Park will close to let birds nest without being disturbed.

Starting Wednesday, 12 areas in the park are off-limits to rock climbers to let the nesting peregrine falcons and California condors breed without human contact, according to the Zion National Park website.

“The falcons are especially sensitive to being disturbed while they nest. If disturbed, the nesting pair may abandon their nest site and not nest again until the following year,” state the park.

Here is a list of the closed areas:

  • Angels Landing Climbing Routes – Peregrine Falcon and Condor Closure – Hiking remains open.
  • Cable Mountain
  • The Great White Throne
  • Isaac (in Court of the Patriarchs)
  • The Sentinel
  • Mountain of the Sun
  • North Twin Brother
  • Tunnel Wall
  • The East Temple
  • Mount Spry
  • The Streaked Wall
  • Mount Kinesava

The park did not say when the climbing areas will reopen but estimated the birds usually leave their nests by July or August.

You can visit Zion National Park’s website and their in-depth guide for the full details of the closures and what areas are off-limits.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Outdoors & Recreation

Derek Tillotson...
Karah Brackin

Utah’s outdoor recreation industry featured at state Capitol

The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation along with local outdoor organizations and brands set up at the Capitol as part of Outdoor Recreation Day on the Hill.
20 days ago
An undated photo of shed mule deer antlers found in Utah. State wildlife officials on Tuesday annou...
Carter Williams

Utah bans ‘shed hunting’ through April as deer struggle through winter

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officials on Tuesday announced a "statewide emergency closure" of shed hunting on all private and public lands in the state beginning immediately and lasting through the end of April.
22 days ago
Participants in the Discover Winter program getting ready to hit the slopes. (KSL-TV's Mark Less)...
Shelby Lofton

Utah ski industry works to bring diversity to the slopes through ‘Discover Winter’ program

A Utah ski and snowboarding group wants to bring more diversity to the sports by giving minority communities a chance to hit the slopes.
1 month ago
The cutout portion of the wall. (Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining)...
Michael Houck

Vandals cut out wall from a Utah historic mining site

State officials and volunteers repaired a historic building after vandals allegedly cut out part of its wall. 
1 month ago
The large herd of about 60 elk near the mouth of Parley's Canyon on Thursday. (Utah Department of W...
Michael Houck

DWR officials warn of migrating elk entering Salt Lake City

A migrating herd of approximately 60 elk is causing problems for residents and drivers near the mouth of Parley's Canyon.
1 month ago
Scott Hoover, a skijoring champion, goes through an obstacle course behind Jade the horse, and Marq...
Jed Boal

Unique cowboy and skiing sport on display in Heber City

If you’re looking for a wild, action-packed event for your family this weekend that combines Utah’s cowboy culture and its ski culture, head up to Heber City. 
1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Zion National Park closes portions of climbing routes for bird nesting season