Zion National Park closes portions of climbing routes for bird nesting season

SPRINGDALE, Utah — Some climbing routes in Zion National Park will close to let birds nest without being disturbed.

Starting Wednesday, 12 areas in the park are off-limits to rock climbers to let the nesting peregrine falcons and California condors breed without human contact, according to the Zion National Park website.

“The falcons are especially sensitive to being disturbed while they nest. If disturbed, the nesting pair may abandon their nest site and not nest again until the following year,” state the park.

Here is a list of the closed areas:

Angels Landing Climbing Routes – Peregrine Falcon and Condor Closure – Hiking remains open.

Cable Mountain

The Great White Throne

Isaac (in Court of the Patriarchs)

The Sentinel

Mountain of the Sun

North Twin Brother

Tunnel Wall

The East Temple

Mount Spry

The Streaked Wall

Mount Kinesava

The park did not say when the climbing areas will reopen but estimated the birds usually leave their nests by July or August.

You can visit Zion National Park’s website and their in-depth guide for the full details of the closures and what areas are off-limits.

