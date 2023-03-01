Heavy police presence outside Farmington Post Office after report of gunfire

FARMINGTON, Utah — Multiple first responders are on the scene of a supposed shooting near the Farmington Post Office Wednesday afternoon.

KSL TV crews on the scene see police and other emergency agencies outside the U.S. Post Office on 145 E. State St in Farmington.

One of the vehicles in the parking the appears to have multiple bullet holes in the car.

A Davis School District spokesperson confirmed to KSL that nearby district offices are not involved in this incident and were not asked to shelter in place or leave early.

Our crews on scene see a car riddled with bullets in the parking lot of the post office in Farmington. Live report with @laddegan coming up in about 5 minutes on @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/zENBTnbjJx — Ashley Moser (@AshleyMoser) March 1, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.

