CRIME

One person hospitalized after police shoot into parked car in Farmington

Mar 1, 2023, 4:29 PM | Updated: 6:43 pm
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

FARMINGTON, Utah — One person was injured as police officers fired into a car at the Farmington Post Office on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:22 p.m.

In a press conference later, Farmington Police Chief Eric Johnsen said one of the city’s officers performed a traffic stop for a car with no license plate at U.S. Post Office on 145 E. State Street in Farmington that led to officers shooting a blue sedan that could be seen in the parking lot, riddled with bullet holes.

“There was no chase involved,” Johnsen said.

During the traffic stop, the officer called for more officers to assist. Shortly later, the officer called that gunshots were fired.

“From what I know, the person was still inside the car when shots were fired,” Johnsen said. “Officers started doing CPR immediately.”

He also said the Farmington Fire Department is two buildings away from the Post Office building and they were immediately on scene to give medical aid.

Johnsen said that the single occupant of the car was taken to the hospital but did not provide information about the person’s age or gender. No officers were hurt during the shooting and all five are on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

He did not know how many shots were fired and said there were officers on both sides of the car but didn’t know if shots were fired from both sides of the sedan.

Johnsen said details about the person possibly having a weapon would be detailed in the investigation of the shooting and did not know why the officers felt threatened.

“Other than that’s how we train and I know my guys and if they fired shots I am certain they were in fear of their life,” Johnsen said.

He could not give any additional details about what led to the shots-fired call or provide any details about the injuries.

“I believe in the last three years this is the third officer-involved shooting in Farmington. We wake up and come to work to do a job and this is not a part of the job we do not look forward to,” he said.

A Davis School District spokesperson confirmed to KSL that nearby district offices were not involved in this incident and were not asked to shelter in place or leave early.

Larry D. Curtis contributed to this story.

