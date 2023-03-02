Close
LOCAL NEWS

Utah Driver License now available on mobile devices

Mar 1, 2023, 6:50 PM
Utah Driver License offices Fairpark, Salt Lake City location. (Utah Driver License Division)...
Utah Driver License offices Fairpark, Salt Lake City location. (Utah Driver License Division)
(Utah Driver License Division)
Brooke Williams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Public Safety’s Driver License Division has launched a new program that allows people with a Utah driver license to download an official signed copy on their mobile device.

The mobile driver license or identification card can be used with a scan or even just a tap, so your device never has to leave your hand to use it.

It can be used at airport security (in TSA PreCheck), as well as some banks and grocery stores. The following map shows details of locations that accept mDL.

Unlike a physical card, you can limit the data you share with businesses or entities that you use your mDL with.

According to the Utah DPS, “privacy protections are built into the software so that no entity can track how you use your mDL, but you have complete transparency into how and where you’ve used your mDL.”

The privacy features can eliminate fake ID’s and can prevent fraudulent purchases, illegal driving, and criminals impersonating citizens, according to Utah DPS.

The optional Mobile Driver License (mDL) program is managed by the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Driver License Division (DLD) and provides an official signed copy of your driver license or identification card placed on your mobile device for you to control. (Utah Department of Public Safety)

You can download the GET Mobile ID app to get your mDL on IOS or Android devices.

It does, however, come with an annual subscription cost of $1.99. The Utah DPS website said “To cover the costs of the pilot program, onboarding Relying Parties so that you can use your mDL, and securing the systems that operate mDL; GET Group North America charges an annual subscription.

GET Mobile ID is not advertising support and does not share any of the mDL data or transition data typically shared in “free software” implementations. Therefore, there is an annual subscription cost.”

More information about the mDL can be found on the DLD website.

