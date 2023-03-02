Police: Man fleeing police crashes, hits pedestrian, flees on foot into nearby home

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police said a man was taken into custody after he fled from officers and caused a car accident that sent a pedestrian to the hospital.

Sgt. Melody Cutler with Unified Police Department said officers attempted a traffic stop, but the individual, identified as 21-year-old Marcos Garcia Lugo, fled in his vehicle and police did not pursue.

The suspect vehicle then turned in front of another car, causing a crash. The suspect’s car spun and hit a nearby pedestrian, a 67-year-old man, who was taken to a hospital.

Police said Lugo fled again, this time on foot, and dropped “suspected methamphetamine and a firearm,” Cutler said. Police and K9 tracked him to a house in West Valley, where officers followed him inside.

The suspect was taken into custody after a stun gun was used during a short struggle. Police do not believe that the suspect had any connection with that house.

Follow @BrookeWNews