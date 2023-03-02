Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WEATHER

Meteorologist: West Coast snowfall is ‘once in a generation’

Mar 2, 2023, 8:55 AM | Updated: 10:08 am
Snow covers shrubs and the top of a cactus on Thursday, March 2, 2023 east of Phoenix, Ariz. The Na...
Snow covers shrubs and the top of a cactus on Thursday, March 2, 2023 east of Phoenix, Ariz. The National Weather Service predicts that a powerful weather system will affect most of the lower 48 states into Thursday as it began to taper off in California. It could bring heavy snow to the Southwest and some portions of the high Plains and record high temperatures in the Gulf Coast into the Ohio Valley. (AP Photo/Kevin Nunn)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Kevin Nunn)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Portland, Oregon received nearly a foot of snow in a single day in what proved to be its second-snowiest day in history. Mountainous areas of California experienced nearly unprecedented snowfall accumulations – more than 40 feet since the start of the season. Even Phoenix suburbs woke up on Thursday to a dusting of snow that covered cactuses and lush golf courses.

What is going on with all the snow?

“This rain and snow bucked the trend and it’s highly unexpected,” said Ryan Maue, a meteorologist and former NOAA chief scientist. “It’s like once-in-a-generation.”

Meteorologists say the explanation for the robust winter season is not so simple.

The current La Niña pattern does have an influence on global weather, but Maue said that is only one factor.

Bianca Feldkircher, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said a persistent blocking pattern over the Pacific Ocean plus cold air migrating south from the Arctic have created the conditions for widespread snowfall along the West Coast.

“Not only were you getting significant snowfall in areas that already see snow, you were also seeing snowfall on lower elevations in Southern California, which is super rare,” said Feldkircher.

For example, the forecast on March 1 warned of snowfall for parts of Phoenix, Ariz. which Feldkircher said is “super unusual” for this time of year. And last week, Portland saw abnormally high snowfall rates and recorded nearly 11 inches (28 centimeters) — the second snowiest day in the city’s history.

With respect to human-induced climate change, meteorologists say it’s challenging to nail down what part it is playing in the West Coast’s peculiar winter season.

But increasingly extreme weather is expected as global temperatures rise. “Heat produces moisture, moisture produces storms, and heat and moisture bind to produce even more severe storms,” Feldkircher said.

Forecasting technology keeps getting better. So much better, it may even soon be able to forecast extreme events with higher accuracy). “In the near future, I do not think climate will cause issues with our weather forecasting capabilities,” said Maue.

Although many regions struggled with the challenging winter conditions, some are welcoming the much-needed moisture.

The recent precipitation is a blessing for ameliorating the drought that has persisted in the Southwest.

California tends to go from rags to riches, bounty to poverty when it comes to rain, Maue said. “That’s why from a policy point of view, you need to be able to have water regulations, reservoirs, and water supplies that can last during multi-year droughts.”

____

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Weather

Snow on the red rocks of southern Utah. (KSLTV)...
Courtney Orton

Southern Utah officials believe recent storms will positively impact drought conditions

Wednesday's storm left a mark on southern Utah from Bryce Canyon all the way to St. George, bringing snow, ice, and rain.
2 days ago
water melting from snow in a canyon river...
Carter Williams, KSL.com and Jed Boal, KSL TV

Salt Lake releases water from Parleys Canyon reservoirs over possible flood risks

Salt Lake city and county officials began a controlled release of water from two reservoirs in Parleys Canyon on Tuesday, citing flood risks from "significant" snowpack levels in the area.
2 days ago
With days of back-to-back snowfall and changing conditions mean some of Utah's avalanche experts ha...
Karah Brackin

Avalanche danger high for most of Utah following string of storms

With days of back-to-back snowfall and changing conditions mean some of Utah's avalanche experts have their eyes on potential closures.
2 days ago
John Scott...
Lauren Steinbrecher

Record-setting winter swamps snowblower repair shops

Making a diagnosis in front of a Taylorsville home, John Scott tried to start up a snowblower. After a few tries, the engine struggled to get going, then quickly petered out. 
3 days ago
...
Mike Anderson

USU Study: population growth causing wild weather patterns

From extreme drought to heavy snow some researchers at Utah State University are trying to get to the bottom of Utah's rollercoaster weather patterns.
3 days ago
A 'thundersnow' storm lights up Roy and Ogden turning the dark morning into day for a split second....
Jed Boal

Rare ‘thundersnow’ storm lights up the night, wakes up Utahns

A rare weather condition that might happen five times in Utah woke up residents in Roy and Ogden Tuesday morning.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Meteorologist: West Coast snowfall is ‘once in a generation’