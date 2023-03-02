Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

2 rescued after roof collapse at grill in Lava Hot Springs

Mar 2, 2023, 10:21 AM | Updated: 10:37 am
Collapsed room at brick building...
The collapsed roof at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill in Lava Hot Springs on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Bannock County Sheriff’s Office)
(Bannock County Sheriff’s Office)
Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho — Two people were rescued from a bar and grill after its roof collapsed in Lava Hot Springs.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, a person trapped inside the building called for help after the collapse, bringing a response from Bannock County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to Blue Moon Bar and Grill at 89 S. 1st Avenue East in Lava Hot Springs, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rescuers located and rescued two people trapped inside, one woman was taken by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center “for minor injuries,” according to the sheriff’s office.

“Apartments adjacent to the building have been evacuated. Deputies are still on the scene and will assist in ensuring the area is safe,” the sheriff’s office stated in a press release. “We ask that people avoid the immediate area until further notice.”

The collapsed roof at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill in Lava Hot Springs on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Bannock County Sheriff’s Office) The collapsed roof at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill in Lava Hot Springs on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Bannock County Sheriff’s Office) The collapsed roof at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill in Lava Hot Springs on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Bannock County Sheriff’s Office)

The building was searched for any other occupants. Rescue was assisted by Lava Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Idaho State Police, Bannock County Search and Rescue, and the Pocatello Fire Department.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow (KSL TV)...
Madison Swenson

Judge severs Chad and Lori Daybell’s case

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell will now have separate trials after an Idaho judge chose to sever the couple's case Thursday.
14 hours ago
(Utah Senate/Twitter)...
Josh Ellis

Utah Legislature approves new state flag

Utah is one step closer to having a new state flag after the House of Representatives approved a slightly modified SB31 on Tuesday.
14 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Tamara Vaifanua

What to consider when buying your teen a car

If you’re thinking about helping your teenager buy their first car, there are costs beyond the sticker price that you should keep in mind. 
14 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Legislature passes bill requiring police to perform lethality assessment for domestic violence calls

Utah police will soon be required to conduct lethality assessments when responding to domestic violence reports under a bill passed for the final time in the Senate Wednesday.
14 hours ago
Utah state prison (KSL TV)...
Lauren Steinbrecher

Over 20 assaults on officers reported at Utah’s new prison, records request reveals

A corrections officer was held hostage by an inmate in a shower while another's face was slashed and punched by an inmate with a homemade weapon. These are just some of around two dozen assaults on officers at the new Utah prison, which advocates say show huge problems with the system.
14 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Cracking the cost of eggs: Can a backyard henhouse save you money?

Ask any baker or breakfast connoisseur and they will tell you: eggs are just plain expensive. Rather than pay the high prices at the store, more and more Utahns are investing in chickens. But is that a money saver?
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
2 rescued after roof collapse at grill in Lava Hot Springs