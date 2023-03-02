2 rescued after roof collapse at grill in Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho — Two people were rescued from a bar and grill after its roof collapsed in Lava Hot Springs.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, a person trapped inside the building called for help after the collapse, bringing a response from Bannock County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to Blue Moon Bar and Grill at 89 S. 1st Avenue East in Lava Hot Springs, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rescuers located and rescued two people trapped inside, one woman was taken by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center “for minor injuries,” according to the sheriff’s office.

“Apartments adjacent to the building have been evacuated. Deputies are still on the scene and will assist in ensuring the area is safe,” the sheriff’s office stated in a press release. “We ask that people avoid the immediate area until further notice.”

The building was searched for any other occupants. Rescue was assisted by Lava Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Idaho State Police, Bannock County Search and Rescue, and the Pocatello Fire Department.

