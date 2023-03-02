Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ENTERTAINMENT

Harry, Meghan asked to leave UK home in further royal rift

Mar 2, 2023, 11:25 AM
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human ...
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the royal family amid preparations for the coronation of his father, King Charles III.

Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, had been intended as the couple’s main residence before they gave up royal duties and moved to Southern California. The Sun newspaper reported that Charles started the eviction process on Jan. 11, the day after the publication of Harry’s explosive memoir “Spare.”

“We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a spokesperson for the couple said in statement.

Disclosures Harry made in “Spare” deepened the rift between him and his family. The book included his account of private conversations with his father, and his brother, Prince William.

After they left Britain, Harry and Meghan had said Frogmore Cottage would remain their base when they visited the U.K.

In September 2020, a spokesman announced the couple had repaid 2.4 million pounds ($3.2 million) in British taxpayers’ money that was used to renovate the home when they were working members of the royal family.

The money “fully covered” the cost of the renovation, the spokesman said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Entertainment

Miles Davis playing trumpet and Wayne Sorter playing saxophone on stage....
Alli Rosenbloom

Wayne Shorter, jazz saxophonist and composer, has died at age 89

Wayne Shorter, a Grammy-winning saxophonist and composer who helped shaped the sound of contemporary jazz, has died, according to his publicist. He was 89.
14 hours ago
FILE - Members of the band Kiss, from left, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Eric Singe...
Associated Press

Kiss reveal last dates of their farewell tour, ending in NYC

Rockers Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour, and will plan to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023.
2 days ago
“The Sandlot” is all about America’s favorite pastime: baseball. Scotty Smalls reminisces abo...
Michael Houck

‘The Sandlot’ cast celebrates 30th anniversary with Q&A viewing in Utah

Cast members of 'The Sandlot' movie will be in Utah for an interactive discussion of the film to celebrate its 30th anniversary.
4 days ago
FILE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, talks about his work at his studio in Dubli...
David A. Lieb

Rapid demise of ‘Dilbert’ is no surprise to those watching

The distributor of the “Dilbert” comic strip says it will sever ties with creator Scott Adams over his recent racist comments.
4 days ago
Warner Bros. Discovery filed a lawsuit against Paramount, claiming the rival media company breached...
Ramishah Maruf

‘South Park’ lawsuit: Warner Bros. Discovery sues Paramount for $500 million

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is suing Paramount, claiming its competitor aired new episodes of "South Park" after Warner paid more than $500 million for exclusive rights in 2019.
5 days ago
This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from "Cocaine Bear," directed by Elizabeth ...
Associated Press

‘Cocaine Bear’ gets high with $23.1M, ‘Ant-Man’ sinks fast

The gonzo R-rated horror comedy “Cocaine Bear" sniffed up $23.1 million in its opening weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, while Marvel's “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” was quickly dwarfed in its second weekend.
5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Harry, Meghan asked to leave UK home in further royal rift