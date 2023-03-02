Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LORI VALLOW & CHAD DAYBELL

Judge severs Chad and Lori Daybell’s case

Mar 2, 2023, 1:02 PM | Updated: 1:05 pm
Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow (KSL TV)...
Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow (KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell will now have separate trials after an Idaho judge chose to sever the couple’s case Thursday.

The decision was made during a court hearing Thursday in which they discussed splitting the case based on new DNA evidence, according to East Idaho News.

The two have been indicted on several charges in connection to the deaths of two of Lori’s children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell:

  • Lori Vallow Daybell
    • JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan
      • First-degree murder
      • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder
      • Grand theft by deception
    • Tammy Daybell
      • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder
    • Charles Vallow
      • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder
  • Chad Daybell
    • JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan
      • First-degree murder
      • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder
      • Grand theft
    • Tammy Daybell
      • First-degree murder
      • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder

Additional charges include:

  • Lori Vallow Daybell
    • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in relation to the death of her first husband, Charles Vallow
    • Grand theft related to Social Security benefits that were allocated for the care of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan
  • Chad Daybell
    • Two counts of insurance fraud related to funds he received from policies on Tammy Daybell

Lori is still excepted to go to trial on April 3, whereas Chad’s trial has been vacated and will be rescheduled.

For more of KSL TV’s coverage on the Lori and Chad Daybell cases, click here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Lori Vallow & Chad Daybell

Vallow motion denied...
Cary Schwanitz

Judge denies Lori Vallow Daybell’s request to dismiss murder case

A Boise judge denied Lori Vallow Daybell’s attempt to get her case dismissed because she has not had a speedy trial.
16 days ago
FILE: Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell...
Mark Jones, KSLnewsradio.com

Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell file motion for her to meet with husband

The attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell have filed several new motions including a new alibi according to a report on KSLnewsradio.com.
2 months ago
Chad Daybell and his attorney, John Prior, appear in a hearing on Oct. 29, 2020...
Cary Schwanitz

Chad Daybell asks for another delay in murder trial

Chad Daybell’s attorney has objected to a scheduling order to meet a deadline for jury’s questionnaires the East Idaho News has reported.
2 months ago
Joshua Tylee billboard...
Cary Schwanitz

Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell will be tried for murder together

A judge denied a request from Chad Daybell’s attorney to sever his murder trial from his wife’s murder trial.
4 months ago
Vallow motion denied...
Josh Ellis

Lori Vallow Daybell again found competent to stand trial

For a second time, Lori Vallow Daybell has been found competent and fit to stand trial.
4 months ago
Vallow motion denied...
Cary Schwanitz

Lori Vallow Daybell trial suspended due to new concerns about her competency

An Idaho judge has ordered another delay in the murder trial for Lori Vallow after defense attorneys raised concerns about her competency.
5 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Judge severs Chad and Lori Daybell’s case