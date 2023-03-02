Judge severs Chad and Lori Daybell’s case

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell will now have separate trials after an Idaho judge chose to sever the couple’s case Thursday.

The decision was made during a court hearing Thursday in which they discussed splitting the case based on new DNA evidence, according to East Idaho News.

The two have been indicted on several charges in connection to the deaths of two of Lori’s children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell:

Lori Vallow Daybell JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan First-degree murder Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder Grand theft by deception Tammy Daybell Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder Charles Vallow Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder

Chad Daybell JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan First-degree murder Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder Grand theft Tammy Daybell First-degree murder Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder



Additional charges include:

Lori Vallow Daybell Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in relation to the death of her first husband, Charles Vallow Grand theft related to Social Security benefits that were allocated for the care of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan

Chad Daybell Two counts of insurance fraud related to funds he received from policies on Tammy Daybell



Lori is still excepted to go to trial on April 3, whereas Chad’s trial has been vacated and will be rescheduled.

For more of KSL TV’s coverage on the Lori and Chad Daybell cases, click here.