Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Foldable pistol found in carry-on at SLC airport

Mar 2, 2023, 2:01 PM
A loaded, foldable gun and three rounds of ammunition were found in a carry-on bag at the Salt Lake...
A loaded, foldable gun and three rounds of ammunition were found in a carry-on bag at the Salt Lake City International Airport. (Transportation Security Administration)
(Transportation Security Administration)
Brooke Williams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Transportation Security Administration at the Salt Lake City International Airport found a loaded gun, along with three rounds of ammunition, inside a carry-on bag Wednesday.

At approximately 3 p.m., officers detected the firearm during a routine X-ray screening at the security checkpoint, according to a press release from TSA.

The gun was described as a foldable, single shot .22 caliber Trailblazer LifeCard pistol.

When TSA saw the image of the gun, officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department airport bureau responded and interviewed the traveler, who was bound for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The man was allowed on his flight without the firearm, but TSA said the incident is under review for potential prosecution.

The press release from TSA stated that 11 firearms have been discovered in carry-on luggage at the SLC airport, so far, in 2023.

“At this same point in 2022, TSA officers had discovered 15 firearms at the security checkpoint,” the release stated.

TSA officials said it reviews every circumstance involving a firearm, and can levy a civil penalty against the passenger. The recommended civil penalty for a firearm starts at $2,050 and can go up to $14,950.

“In addition to civil penalties, individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck expedited screening benefits revoked for five years. The duration of the disqualification will depend upon the seriousness of the offense, and if there is a repeated history of violations,” the release stated.

Firearms and accessories can be transported on commercial aircraft only in checked luggage, and it must be unloaded and packed in a locked hard case. No firearms, ammunition, or other firearm parts are allowed in any carry-on luggage.

More information on traveling legally with a firearm is available on TSA’s website. For information on how to travel with any type of item, visit TSA’s “What Can I Bring” page.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow (KSL TV)...
Madison Swenson

Judge severs Chad and Lori Daybell’s case

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell will now have separate trials after an Idaho judge chose to sever the couple's case Thursday.
14 hours ago
(Utah Senate/Twitter)...
Josh Ellis

Utah Legislature approves new state flag

Utah is one step closer to having a new state flag after the House of Representatives approved a slightly modified SB31 on Tuesday.
14 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Tamara Vaifanua

What to consider when buying your teen a car

If you’re thinking about helping your teenager buy their first car, there are costs beyond the sticker price that you should keep in mind. 
14 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Legislature passes bill requiring police to perform lethality assessment for domestic violence calls

Utah police will soon be required to conduct lethality assessments when responding to domestic violence reports under a bill passed for the final time in the Senate Wednesday.
14 hours ago
Collapsed room at brick building...
Larry D. Curtis

2 rescued after roof collapse at grill in Lava Hot Springs

Two people were rescued from a bar and grill after its roof collapsed in Lava Hot Springs.
14 hours ago
Utah state prison (KSL TV)...
Lauren Steinbrecher

Over 20 assaults on officers reported at Utah’s new prison, records request reveals

A corrections officer was held hostage by an inmate in a shower while another's face was slashed and punched by an inmate with a homemade weapon. These are just some of around two dozen assaults on officers at the new Utah prison, which advocates say show huge problems with the system.
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Foldable pistol found in carry-on at SLC airport