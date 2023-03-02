Foldable pistol found in carry-on at SLC airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Transportation Security Administration at the Salt Lake City International Airport found a loaded gun, along with three rounds of ammunition, inside a carry-on bag Wednesday.

At approximately 3 p.m., officers detected the firearm during a routine X-ray screening at the security checkpoint, according to a press release from TSA.

The gun was described as a foldable, single shot .22 caliber Trailblazer LifeCard pistol.

When TSA saw the image of the gun, officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department airport bureau responded and interviewed the traveler, who was bound for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The man was allowed on his flight without the firearm, but TSA said the incident is under review for potential prosecution.

The press release from TSA stated that 11 firearms have been discovered in carry-on luggage at the SLC airport, so far, in 2023.

“At this same point in 2022, TSA officers had discovered 15 firearms at the security checkpoint,” the release stated.

TSA officials said it reviews every circumstance involving a firearm, and can levy a civil penalty against the passenger. The recommended civil penalty for a firearm starts at $2,050 and can go up to $14,950.

“In addition to civil penalties, individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck expedited screening benefits revoked for five years. The duration of the disqualification will depend upon the seriousness of the offense, and if there is a repeated history of violations,” the release stated.

Firearms and accessories can be transported on commercial aircraft only in checked luggage, and it must be unloaded and packed in a locked hard case. No firearms, ammunition, or other firearm parts are allowed in any carry-on luggage.

More information on traveling legally with a firearm is available on TSA’s website. For information on how to travel with any type of item, visit TSA’s “What Can I Bring” page.

