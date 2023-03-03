KSL+: The bills and the potential impacts of the 2023 legislative session

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s 45-day legislative session kicked off the same way last year’s session ended – with some controversy.

Hundreds of bills later, changes are expected on everything from education to water to abortion and transgender medical treatment.

During the last week of the session, Matt Rascon talks to KSL News Radio’s Lindsay Aerts about some of the big things lawmakers have done, other bills still on the table, and the impact all of it could have on you.