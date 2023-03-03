KSL+
KSL+: The bills and the potential impacts of the 2023 legislative session
Mar 2, 2023, 6:21 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s 45-day legislative session kicked off the same way last year’s session ended – with some controversy.
Hundreds of bills later, changes are expected on everything from education to water to abortion and transgender medical treatment.
During the last week of the session, Matt Rascon talks to KSL News Radio’s Lindsay Aerts about some of the big things lawmakers have done, other bills still on the table, and the impact all of it could have on you.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Fishermen find tattooed arm of missing man inside shark (pageviews: 13349)
- UPDATE: Man killed after police shoot into parked car in Farmington (pageviews: 12373)
- Woman killed in Juab County crash with semi (pageviews: 11935)
- Upper Colorado River Basin to suspend downstream releases from Flaming Gorge - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 6260)
- Man killed in roof collapse during home renovation identified (pageviews: 5723)
- Teen tackled, detained by police after being mistaken for suspect inside Provo ice arena (pageviews: 4487)