Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Today is Teen Mental Wellness Day – here’s ways to help your teen

Mar 2, 2023, 7:21 PM
Jed Boal's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

MIDVALE, Utah — Teenagers who are struggling with their mental health are not always eager or ready to reach out for help. Thursday is Teen Mental Wellness Day, so we wanted to share some ideas with teens and parents who are seeking answers.

Devika Rajeev is a senior at Hillcrest High School and decided to act when she saw many of her peers struggling with mental health. She is working to reduce the stigma of mental health issues among teenagers, and the availability of resources and willingness to reach out for help are the two greatest challenges.

“Depression and anxiety, are all prevalent, especially in high schools,” Devika said. “I think it’s really important to bring awareness to that so that more people know that this is an ongoing issue.“

Devika is on several peer health panels and has made presentations on teen mental health to the Salt Lake County Health Department, and also at a teen mental health summit last summer. She wants to make it easier for teens to reach out for help, and reduce the stigma.

“Teens do have a hard time reaching out, which is definitely the first step to taking care of their mental health,” Devika said.

She said teens need to learn to recognize when they are struggling.

“They don’t know themselves what’s going on, or there’s like a lot of stigma around the issue,” Devika said. “So it’s hard for them to be even open about it or say that they do have mental health issues.”

Many Utah teenagers are more comfortable reaching out on the SafeUT app which provides live chat access to licensed mental health clinicians. Their goal is to provide emotional and mental health support and ultimately help the teens reconnect with their own circle of support.

“The big things that we’re seeing these days is a lot of anxiety, and a lot of worry and fear about life, about the world, about the ever-changing landscape of social issues,” Denia-Marie Ollerton, SafeUT Program Manager said.

Last year, SafeUT had more than one million back-and-forth text messages with teens. It also provided 349 life-saving interventions in which first responders were sent to help individuals in crisis. But, the most important step for a teenager who is struggling is to reach out to a trusted adult.

“We really want young people and teens to know that there are trusted adults in their area, in their corner, and that they can reach out to them for help,” Ollerton said.

She said teens shouldn’t feel as though they can shoulder mental health challenges only by talking among their peers. The SafeUT app is a great resource for teens not ready to reach out to a trusted adult.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

...
Eliza Pace

Family of man shot by police release statement, call it ‘brutal murder’

The family of 25-year-old Chase Allan, who was killed by police after a traffic stop on Wednesday, released a statement calling the death a "brutal murder."
23 hours ago
Follow @KSL_AlexCabrero...
Alex Cabrero

Rural Utah snowplow budgets busted

In Juab County there are more than 1300 miles of roads paved and unpaved. After snowstorms, every single one of them has to be plowed.
23 hours ago
...
Katija Stjepovic

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ returns to Salt Lake for the first time since the pandemic

"Dear Evan Hansen" returns to Salt Lake City after closing suddenly for the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
23 hours ago
Two F-35s that were involved in accidents are being repurposed and used for training at Hill Air ...
Mike Anderson

Repurposing damaged F-35 fighter jets for training at Hill AFB

Two F-35s that were involved in accidents are being repurposed and used for training at Hill Air Force Base.
23 hours ago
State legislature...
Matt Rascon & Lindsay Aerts, KSL News Radio

KSL+: The bills and the potential impacts of the 2023 legislative session

Utah’s 45-day Legislative Session kicked off the way last year’s session ended - with some controversy.
23 hours ago
Officer-involved shooting scene...
Andrew Adams

Few details released after man killed in Farmington officer-involved shooting

Police released limited new details about a traffic stop-turned-deadly officer-involved shooting as those close to the incident reacted Thursday.
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Today is Teen Mental Wellness Day – here’s ways to help your teen