LOCAL NEWS

Few details released after man killed in Farmington officer-involved shooting

Mar 2, 2023, 6:02 PM | Updated: 6:47 pm
Andrew Adams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

FARMINGTON, Utah —Police released limited new details about a traffic stop-turned-deadly officer-involved shooting as those close to the incident reacted Thursday.

The man killed in the shooting Wednesday afternoon was identified by Farmington Police late Wednesday as 25-year-old Chase Allan.

In a statement, police said an officer instructed Allan to exit the car he was driving and he refused. During an attempt to remove Allan from the car, police said shots were fired and Allan was wounded.

He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to police.

A family member in a brief exchange with a KSL crew described Allan as a good guy and said the family was stunned he was somehow involved in a police shooting.

A search of court records Thursday showed Allan had no criminal history in Utah.

On Thursday afternoon, residents also said they were in disbelief the shooting took place in their quiet neighborhood.

UPDATE: Man killed after police shoot into parked car in Farmington

“I’ve lived all over the country and, yes, this is definitely the quietest place,” one woman said as she stood across the street, looking at the parking lot where the shooting happened.

She described hearing a “series of gunshots in rapid succession.”

“I jumped to the window to get my dog out of the window in case anything was coming that way and by the time I made it the 4 steps to the window, it was done,” she said. “I got nosy and opened up my window and I heard one of the police officers yell, ‘Five shooters.’”

The woman said officers later came to her door to see if everyone inside the home was alright and then detectives came over later to interview her about what she saw and heard.

She called the sudden police presence in the area Wednesday “alarming.”

Farmington Police in their statement reaffirmed that the five officers on-scene at the time were placed on administrative leave per department policy.

The Davis County Critical Incident Protocol Team was activated to review the case.

KSL 5 TV Live

