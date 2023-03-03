Close
LOCAL NEWS

Long-haul truck goes up in flames on I-84; driver OK

Mar 3, 2023, 10:17 AM | Updated: 10:32 am
(Morgan County Fire & EMS/Facebook)...
(Morgan County Fire & EMS/Facebook)
(Morgan County Fire & EMS/Facebook)
BY
KSLTV.com

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A truck driver escaped with minimal injuries after his vehicle went up in flames in Morgan County.

The fire occurred at the eastbound offramp of Interstate 84 at mile marker 103 at approximately 7:49 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from Morgan County Fire & EMS, the truck was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene.

Fortunately, the driver was able to escape the vehicle as both the tractor and trailer caught fire.

(Morgan County Fire & EMS/Facebook) (Morgan County Fire & EMS/Facebook)

Fire officials said the off-ramp was closed for a time while crews fought the flames for several hours.

“The operator of the truck is a 40-year veteran driver and was on his way to completing his last haul driving this big rig before retiring,” the post stated.

He was transported to a local hospital for observation. Morgan County fire officials later confirmed to KSL this was done as a precaution and the driver is OK.

“He was heard saying, ‘I guess this is my way of going out in flames,'” the post stated.

