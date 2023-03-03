Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Yosemite National Park closed indefinitely after storm dumps record-breaking snowfall

Mar 3, 2023, 11:07 AM | Updated: 11:54 am
Yosemite Fire and Aviation Management crews were working to clear roads and open buildings in Yosem...
Yosemite Fire and Aviation Management crews were working to clear roads and open buildings in Yosemite National Park after areas received upwards of 15 feet of snow. (@YosemiteFire/Twitter)
(@YosemiteFire/Twitter)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

CALIFORNIA (KCAL, KCBS) — A series of brutal winter storms that pummeled California have now shuttered one of the state’s most iconic wildlife areas. Yosemite National Park officials said Tuesday that the park will now have to be closed indefinitely after some areas of the park got up to 15 feet of snow.

“Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park,” officials said three days after the park first closed due to weather. “…Park crews are working to restore critical services so visitors can safely return. There is no estimated date for reopening.”

The service shared a series of photos from the park, including one of the door to a restroom where several feet of snow is seen blocking access. The snow in that picture is about three quarters of the height of the doorway. Curry Village, where park visitors are able to lodge, was also significantly impacted, with the lounge and tent cabins about “half buried in snow,” officials said.

The recent weather prompted California Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue a state of emergency for 13 counties, including Mariposa, to which Yosemite belongs. In it, the governor notes that the severe storms brought “historic precipitation, including snowfall in areas unaccustomed to snow,” and that the weather has caused and “continue to threaten” power outages, evacuations and strandings.

While snow isn’t uncommon in Yosemite, the park said on Twitter that it’s “not too often” the whole park is forced to close because of accumulation. But, they said, it “seems to happen at least once every few years (sometimes more, sometimes less).”

Yosemite spokesperson Scott Gedimen, who has been a ranger at the California park for more than a quarter of a century, told The Los Angeles Times that the most recent downfall is “the most snow that I’ve ever seen at one time.”

“This is the most any of us have ever seen,” he said, adding that on Tuesday, there were 40 inches of snow in the Yosemite Valley, an amount that broke a 54-year-old record for that part of the park for the date. The last record-breaking snowfall in the valley, which is among the national park’s lowest elevated spots, was 36 inches on Feb. 28, 1969, Gediman told The Times.

And the snow is far from over in Yosemite. The National Weather Service predicts that heavy snow will fall again on Saturday, starting in the morning and potentially accumulating between 6 and 10 inches. That snow is expected to continue to accumulate through Sunday night,

Now, the longtime ranger said that park officials are “literally taking it one day at a time.”

“We’re just digging out and doing the best we can to remove the snow and get the park ready for visitors in a safe manner,” he said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

The MV Gemini will take three years to travel round the world. (Life at Sea Cruises via CNN)...
Julia Buckley

You can now live on a cruise ship for $30,000 per year

A cruise company is launching a three-year, 130,000-mile, escape-your-daily-life cruise for a relatively affordable $30,000 per person per year.
12 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh cries while listening to testimony during his double murder trial at the Colleton Cou...
Jeffrey Collins and James Pollard

Alex Murdaugh gets life in prison in murder of wife, son

A judge has sentenced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh to life in prison a day after he was convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and son.
12 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh listens as prosecutor Creighton Waters makes closing arguments during his double murd...
Jeffrey Collins and James Pollard, Associated Press

Alex Murdaugh convicted of murder in shootings of wife, son

Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and son.
1 day ago
A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., May 15, 2021. Pictur...
David Goldman

ExxonMobil sued after a Black employee allegedly discovered a noose at work

Exxon was aware of multiple complaints of hangman's nooses on display at its Baton Rouge complex, but the oil company failed to properly investigate the incidents or take action to prevent them from happening again — which they did — according to a lawsuit filed on March 2.
1 day ago
Profile and side image of Jalen Carter....
Tina Burnside, Nick Valencia, Holly Yan and Isabel Rosales

UGA football standout Jalen Carter turns himself in on charges related to crash that killed teammate, team staffer

University of Georgia football standout Jalen Carter surrendered to police in Athens, Georgia, Wednesday night on charges related to a crash that killed his teammate and a team staffer hours after they celebrated the Bulldogs' national championship victory.
1 day ago
George Santos...
Associated Press

House Ethics panel launches probe into GOP’s George Santos

The House Ethics Committee announced Thursday it is launching an investigation into embattled Republican Rep. George Santos.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Yosemite National Park closed indefinitely after storm dumps record-breaking snowfall