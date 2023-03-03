Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WEATHER

Some California mountain residents could be snowed in a week

Mar 3, 2023, 12:53 PM | Updated: 1:30 pm
West Coast snow...
Snow is piled up on a home in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Mountainous areas of California experienced nearly unprecedented snowfall accumulations - more than 40 feet since the start of the season. What is going on with all the snow? Meteorologists say the explanation for the robust winter season is not so simple. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some residents stranded in Southern California mountain communities by a huge snowfall could be stuck for another week, an official said Friday.

A late-February blast of arctic air produced a rare blizzard east of Los Angeles in the San Bernardino Mountains, where thousands of people live at high elevations in forest communities or visit for year-round recreation.

Extraordinary snowfall buried homes and businesses, overwhelming the capability of snowplowing equipment geared toward ordinary storms.

By last weekend, all highways leading up into the mountains were closed and have opened intermittently since then to residents and convoys of trucks loaded with food or other supplies.

The estimate by San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus was an improvement in the outlook, which previously ranged up to two weeks.

“We’ve said we could push it out as far as two weeks but because of the state’s efforts and the equipment that’s coming in behind us we’re hoping to drop that down to a week,” he told a press conference.

The sheriff and other officials said progress has been made, but they described severe conditions that for example have forced firefighters to reach emergency scenes such as fires in snowcats.

“The enormity of this event is hard to comprehend,” said state Assemblyman Tom Lackey. “You know, we’re thinking, we’re in Southern California, but yet we have had an inundation that has really, really generated a severe amount of anxiety, frustration and difficulty, especially to the victims and those who are actually trapped in their own home.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Weather

Yosemite Fire and Aviation Management crews were working to clear roads and open buildings in Yosem...
LI COHEN

Yosemite National Park closed indefinitely after storm dumps record-breaking snowfall

A series of brutal winter storms that pummeled California have now shuttered one of the state's most iconic wildlife areas.
14 hours ago
Semi trucks and cars are off the road in a car crash in deep snow....
Aya Elamroussi, Holly Yan and Monica Garrett

Strong tornadoes and baseball-sized hail could strike Texas, Oklahoma

A wide range of extreme weather is stretching across the US as storms threaten heavy snow in the Southwest and the triple threat of tornadoes, damaging winds and rain in the South.
2 days ago
Snow covers shrubs and the top of a cactus on Thursday, March 2, 2023 east of Phoenix, Ariz. The Na...
Associated Press

Meteorologist: West Coast snowfall is ‘once in a generation’

Meteorologists say the explanation for the robust winter season is not so simple.
2 days ago
Snow on the red rocks of southern Utah. (KSLTV)...
Courtney Orton

Southern Utah officials believe recent storms will positively impact drought conditions

Wednesday's storm left a mark on southern Utah from Bryce Canyon all the way to St. George, bringing snow, ice, and rain.
3 days ago
water melting from snow in a canyon river...
Carter Williams, KSL.com and Jed Boal, KSL TV

Salt Lake releases water from Parleys Canyon reservoirs over possible flood risks

Salt Lake city and county officials began a controlled release of water from two reservoirs in Parleys Canyon on Tuesday, citing flood risks from "significant" snowpack levels in the area.
3 days ago
With days of back-to-back snowfall and changing conditions mean some of Utah's avalanche experts ha...
Karah Brackin

Avalanche danger high for most of Utah following string of storms

With days of back-to-back snowfall and changing conditions mean some of Utah's avalanche experts have their eyes on potential closures.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Some California mountain residents could be snowed in a week