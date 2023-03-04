ACCIDENTS & CRASHES
Two injured in car explosion after police chase, crash
Mar 4, 2023, 4:24 PM | Updated: 4:25 pm
(Deseret News /Scott G Winterton)
SALT LAKE CITY — Two cars were involved in a car explosion at Interstate-215 and 700 North after a police chase Friday afternoon.
Utah Highway Patrol said at approximately 1:30 p.m., a UHP trooper was stationary on the I-215 shoulder near the 700 North off-ramp when a vehicle passed them at a high rate of speed.
The trooper activated his emergency lights and attempted to catch up with the vehicle.
“As the trooper approached the top of the 700 North off-ramp he observed the violator enter the intersection and crash into a second vehicle,” states the UHP press release.
Both of the drivers were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
UHP said that the Salt Lake City police department is handling the crash investigation.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Family of man shot by police release statement, call it 'brutal murder' (pageviews: 56636)
- UPDATE: Man killed after police shoot into parked car in Farmington (pageviews: 25132)
- Utah driver license now available on mobile devices - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 20121)
- Teen found dead in crashed car with multiple gunshot wounds (pageviews: 6079)
- Mother of man shot and killed by officers has history with Farmington police (pageviews: 5999)
- Utah driver license now available on mobile devices (pageviews: 5208)