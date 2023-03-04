Close
ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

Two injured in car explosion after police chase, crash

Mar 4, 2023, 4:24 PM | Updated: 4:25 pm
One of two cars involved in a crash sits upside down as Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police investigate following a collision between two cars at 700 North just off of I-215 in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023. (Deseret News /Scott G Winterton),
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Two cars were involved in a car explosion at Interstate-215 and 700 North after a police chase Friday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol said at approximately 1:30 p.m., a UHP trooper was stationary on the I-215 shoulder near the 700 North off-ramp when a vehicle passed them at a high rate of speed.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and attempted to catch up with the vehicle.


“As the trooper approached the top of the 700 North off-ramp he observed the violator enter the intersection and crash into a second vehicle,” states the UHP press release.

Both of the drivers were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

UHP said that the Salt Lake City police department is handling the crash investigation.

Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police investigate after a collision between two cars at 700 North just off of I-215 in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Deseret News /Scott G Winterton), A car engine sits in a burned area of grass on the berm of I-215 as Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police investigate following a collision between two cars at 700 North just off of I-215 in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Deseret News /Scott G Winterton), Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police investigate after a collision between two cars at 700 North just off of I-215 in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Deseret News /Scott G Winterton), A Utah Highway Patrol trooper walks toward the debris field as UHP and Salt Lake City Police investigate after a collision between two cars at 700 North just off of I-215 in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023. (Deseret News /Scott G Winterton), One of two cars involved in a crash sits off the road as Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police investigate following a collision between two cars at 700 North just off of I-215 in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023. (Deseret News /Scott G Winterton), A Utah Highway Patrol trooper looks at one of the engines from one of the cars that slid up the northbound on-ramp to I-215 during a crash. UHP and Salt Lake City Police investigate following a collision between two cars at 700 North just off of I-215 in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023. (Deseret News/Scott G Winterton,) One of two cars involved in a crash sits upside down as Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police investigate following a collision between two cars at 700 North just off of I-215 in Salt Lake City on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023. (Deseret News /Scott G Winterton),

