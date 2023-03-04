Two injured in car explosion after police chase, crash

SALT LAKE CITY — Two cars were involved in a car explosion at Interstate-215 and 700 North after a police chase Friday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol said at approximately 1:30 p.m., a UHP trooper was stationary on the I-215 shoulder near the 700 North off-ramp when a vehicle passed them at a high rate of speed.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and attempted to catch up with the vehicle.



“As the trooper approached the top of the 700 North off-ramp he observed the violator enter the intersection and crash into a second vehicle,” states the UHP press release.

Both of the drivers were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

UHP said that the Salt Lake City police department is handling the crash investigation.

