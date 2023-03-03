Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Farmington police say Allan had a gun during shooting

Mar 3, 2023, 4:32 PM | Updated: 4:41 pm
A Farmington police vehicle is pictured in Farmington on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Kristin Murphy/Des...
A Farmington police vehicle is pictured in Farmington on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)
(Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

FARMINGTON, Utah — Farmington Police Department released a statement detailing the events of the shooting that took the life of 25-year-old Chase Allan Wednesday.

The statement states that Allan had a gun which after the struggle was found on the driver side floorboard of the vehicle. KSL TV has not seen the body camera and is reporting on the incident as relayed by police in a statement from Chief H. Eric Johnsen.

He said police intend to “release this video to the public at the earliest opportunity. In the meantime, we provide this statement with insight as to what the body worn cameras captured.”

According to the statement, at 3:22 p.m., a Farmington police officer attempted a traffic stop with a car that had an illegitimate license plate. The driver entered a parking stall at the US Post Office at 145 State Street.

Johnsen said body camera shows the driver rolled down the window only a few inches and “refused to provide identification or cooperate with the officer in any way.”

“The driver asserted his independence from the laws of the land as well as his belief that he was not required to provide information to the officer, nor was he required to cooperate.”

At that point, the officer called for assistance and continued to provide the driver with options. A supervisor, two officers, and a trainee assigned to one of the responding officers, responded to the scene. After many attempts to persuade Allan to cooperate, police ordered him to exit the vehicle. When he refused, and officer opened the door to the car while another officer attempted to remove Allan from the vehicle.

“At that time an observing officer yelled out the words, “gun, gun, gun!” A struggle, which appeared to last only seconds ensued and gun shots could be heard.”

Officers rendered aid to Allen.

The statement reads, “An empty holster can be seen on Mr. Allan’s right hip and a handgun can be seen lying on the driver side floorboard of the vehicle.”

According to the timeline of scanner traffic KSL TV has recorded, he was first pulled over by 3:22 p.m. and by 3:26 p.m. shots had been fired. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The five responding officers are on paid administrative leave.

“We don’t draw any final conclusions regarding the actions of the officers until the protocol investigation has been completed,” Farmington police concluded in their statement.

The full statement can be read below:

   Farmington Police Press Release 030323 by KSL TV on Scribd

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

generic snowpack photo...
Mike Anderson

Is tree-thining a solution for saving the Great Salt Lake?

As we look for ways to raise the levels of the Great Salt Lake, some local leaders are pushing tree-thinning as a way to get more water downstream.
20 hours ago
Ryan McClain in the hospital...
Ashley Moser

Father paralyzed by rare, temporary condition

It started with tingling in his arm, then Ryan McClain, 32, could not uncross his eyes. The young father was rushed to the hospital where his condition rapidly worsened.
20 hours ago
Chase Allan (Allan family)...
Alex Cabrero

Mother of man shot and killed by officers has history with Farmington police

Farmington police said an officer was trying to stop the driver of a car because it didn't have a license place, but that the driver didn't comply.
20 hours ago
(@supercubidaho)...
Shara Park

Idaho family survives angry moose attack

An Idaho family is counting their lucky stars after being attacked by a moose while snowmobiling in the Palisades, east of Idaho Falls, on Wednesday.
20 hours ago
FILE: Canyon View High School in Cedar City, Utah....
Madison Swenson

Police release timeline of events in Canyon View High gun threat, assault

The Cedar City Police Department has released a timeline of events in relation to an assault and possible gun threat at Canyon View High School earlier this week.
20 hours ago
ENOCH, UT - JANUARY 05: A police crime scene trailer sits outside the home of Michael Haight on Jan...
Kyle Dunphey, Deseret News

DCFS visited Haight family home for investigation, two weeks before their deaths

ENOCH, Utah —Records from the Utah Division of Child and Family Services detailed years of investigations with the Haight family including a visit to their home two weeks before their deaths. The Deseret News obtained nearly 50 pages of records from the DCFS after a public records request that was originally denied. The records, some […]
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Farmington police say Allan had a gun during shooting