Farmington police say Allan had a gun during shooting

FARMINGTON, Utah — Farmington Police Department released a statement detailing the events of the shooting that took the life of 25-year-old Chase Allan Wednesday.

The statement states that Allan had a gun which after the struggle was found on the driver side floorboard of the vehicle. KSL TV has not seen the body camera and is reporting on the incident as relayed by police in a statement from Chief H. Eric Johnsen.

He said police intend to “release this video to the public at the earliest opportunity. In the meantime, we provide this statement with insight as to what the body worn cameras captured.”

According to the statement, at 3:22 p.m., a Farmington police officer attempted a traffic stop with a car that had an illegitimate license plate. The driver entered a parking stall at the US Post Office at 145 State Street.

Johnsen said body camera shows the driver rolled down the window only a few inches and “refused to provide identification or cooperate with the officer in any way.”

“The driver asserted his independence from the laws of the land as well as his belief that he was not required to provide information to the officer, nor was he required to cooperate.”

At that point, the officer called for assistance and continued to provide the driver with options. A supervisor, two officers, and a trainee assigned to one of the responding officers, responded to the scene. After many attempts to persuade Allan to cooperate, police ordered him to exit the vehicle. When he refused, and officer opened the door to the car while another officer attempted to remove Allan from the vehicle.

“At that time an observing officer yelled out the words, “gun, gun, gun!” A struggle, which appeared to last only seconds ensued and gun shots could be heard.”

Officers rendered aid to Allen.

The statement reads, “An empty holster can be seen on Mr. Allan’s right hip and a handgun can be seen lying on the driver side floorboard of the vehicle.”

According to the timeline of scanner traffic KSL TV has recorded, he was first pulled over by 3:22 p.m. and by 3:26 p.m. shots had been fired. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The five responding officers are on paid administrative leave.

“We don’t draw any final conclusions regarding the actions of the officers until the protocol investigation has been completed,” Farmington police concluded in their statement.

The full statement can be read below:

Farmington Police Press Release 030323 by KSL TV on Scribd