Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WORLD NEWS

Olympic ticket sales for Paris Games gets off to rocky start

Mar 4, 2023, 12:16 PM
As the first round of ticketing winds down, many "lucky" winners chosen for the draw are feeling fr...
As the first round of ticketing winds down, many "lucky" winners chosen for the draw are feeling frustrated, angry and cheated, as their only option during the 48-hour purchasing window was paying at least 200 euros per ticket for the few remaining events on offer. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PARIS (AP) — Organizers of next year’s Paris Olympics promised relatively modest prices and “egalitarian” access to events, thanks to an online system meant to revolutionize ticket sales and bring the masses to stadiums and arenas for as little as $26.

As the month-long opening round of sales winds down, however, many “lucky” winners chosen to shop for the first 3 million tickets (out of 10 million total) are feeling frustrated, angry and cheated because their only option during the 48-hour purchasing window was paying at least 200 euros ($212) per ticket for the few remaining events on offer. And because the ticketing system requires buying packages for multiple sports, overall costs for many buyers ran into thousands of dollars.

By the time English teacher Amélie Beney and her 9-year-old son won the lottery last week to log in to the Olympic ticket office, affordable tickets for many events were gone, and all but one of their preferred sports — BMX, water polo and soccer — was sold out.

There were tickets for a soccer match at 50 euros ($53) but Beney would also have to buy at least two tickets for two additional events. Available tickets included basketball or handball at 150 euros ($160), swimming at 230 euros ($244) and a whopping 690 euros ($732) for a qualifying event in track and field.

“Who can afford tickets at that price?” Beney asked. “I can’t.”

Beney was disappointed and said her son’s enthusiasm for attending their home Olympics on his 10th birthday vanished as they logged off without buying anything.

“I really wanted to have tickets for the Olympics. I wanted my son to live that unique experience … in our city,” Beney said. “I became disillusioned (with the ticket system) and the prices. This is just insane.”

To buy tickets in the first round, your name had to be drawn from a lottery. Since Feb. 13, the lucky winners have been notified by email of their 48-hour window to buy between three and up to 30 tickets in at least three different events, out of 32 available. The first round of ticketing ends March 15.

Organizers say they are aware of the high demand and acknowledge that not everyone who wants to attend the Paris Olympics will manage to get a ticket, and fewer still will be able to get tickets at a bargain price.

“We know that people are going to be disappointed, and we know that we don’t have tickets for everybody,” Michael Aloisio, the deputy general manager of the Paris Olympics, said in an interview with The Associated Press. “But we also know that we have more selling phases opening soon with more tickets.”

Ticket sales are a substantial part of revenue — one third, according to Aloisio — that Paris organizers need to pay for the Olympics.

“The challenge for us was not to have this target compromise our goal to make these Games accessible,” Aloisio said.

The announcement last year that there will be 1 million tickets at 24 euros ($26) and more than 4 million for less than 50 euros ($53) was received with enthusiasm from fans in France and around the world. However, those tickets were scooped up during the first few days of the lottery, leaving those “lucky” to be drawn later with high prices and few events to choose from.

Aloisio said only 10% of all 10 million tickets cost more than 200 euros ($212).

“It’s these tickets that allow for other tickets to be more accessible and balance it all out,” he said.

Robin Allison Davis, a 38-year-old American and a self-declared “Olympics super fan,” said she wasn’t expecting to find a bargain when it was her turn to hunt for tickets in her favorite sports — gymnastics, swimming and track and field.

She was willing to pay 260 euros ($276) per ticket to watch two hours of a gymnastics qualifying event but then got frustrated when the online ticketing office appeared to have turned into a virtual casino.

“I knew it will be expensive, but why is the system that promised to give me freedom and choice to form my own Olympic package tricking me into buying expensive tickets in sports I don’t want to see if I want to get expensive tickets for an event I really want to see,” Davis said. “The ticket pack thing is a racket.”

Davis has lived in Paris for six-and-a-half years and works as a freelance journalist. She did not buy any tickets during the first round, saying that she will try her luck again in the second draw in May and splurge on individual tickets.

Aloisio, the organizing committee official, defended the ticket package system and said the Paris organizers aimed to arouse curiosity for other sports during the Olympics.

“These packages are a way to get people interested and buy tickets for a water polo semifinal, hockey or 7-a-side rugby, sports for which there may have been less demand,” Aloisio said.

In all, 10 million tickets for the Olympics and 3.4 million for the Paralympics will be made available on the online platform. Individual tickets will become available in the second round, which starts on May 11. Registration for that draw starts March 15.

The third phase is expected to start at the end of the year, when all remaining tickets will be put on sale.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

World News

In this image taken from footage provided by the RU-RTR Russian television on Friday, March 3, 2023...
Associated Press

Why purported cross-border attack ups ante in Ukraine war

Russia has declared that a group of saboteurs from Ukraine crossed into its territory and attacked border villages, a raid marking an escalation of the war now in its second year.
2 days ago
The death toll from one of the country's worst train crashes in recent years has reached 57. (CNN)...
Sana Noor Haq, Chris Liakos and Lindsay Isaac

Death toll from rail disaster rises to 57 as anger boils in Greece

Anger in Greece over poor railway safety grew on Thursday as the death toll from one of the country's worst train crashes in recent years reached 57.
3 days ago
The pilot of Monday's easyJet flight 1806 from Reykjavik to Manchester treated his passengers to an...
Katie Hunt

Why the northern and southern lights appear to be so active right now

The breathtaking dancing shimmer of the aurora borealis and its counterpart in the southern hemisphere, aurora australis, dazzles those lucky enough to catch a glimpse of Earth's greatest light show.
3 days ago
Moai statues stand on Ahu Tongariki near the Rano Raraku volcano, top, on Rapa Nui, or Easter Islan...
Associated Press

New Easter Island statue found in volcanic crater’s dry lake

Researchers have found a new moai statue in a dry lake on the Chilean island of Rapa Nui, joining the approximately 1,000 other iconic monolithic sculptures on what is internationally known as Easter Island.
3 days ago
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human ...
Danica Kirka

Harry, Meghan asked to leave UK home in further royal rift

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain.
3 days ago
Police gather outside the Unico supermarket, a grocery chain owned by soccer player Lionel Messi's ...
Associated Press

Gunmen threaten Messi, shoot up family-owned supermarket

Police say gunmen have left a threatening message for Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi and opened fire at a supermarket owned by his in-laws in Argentina’s third-largest city.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Olympic ticket sales for Paris Games gets off to rocky start