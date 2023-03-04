Wife remembers husband killed in roof-collapse as kind, hardworking

OGDEN, Utah — The wife of Rolando Castellanos-Briseno, 52, is remembering her husband as a kind, funny, hardworking man who loved to show his affection for her.

“He gave me kisses all the time and he always call me ‘mi flaquita’,” Angelica Arcadio laughed as she remembered her husband.

On Monday, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said Castellanos-Briseno was working on a garage roof, of a home that was set to be demolished, removing old asbestos when it collapsed and killed him instantly.

Police are looking into if heavy snow caused the collapse. They say the homeowner hired contractors who the hired the company Castellanos-Briseno worked for to do the job.

Arcadio has many questions of her own about the work her husband did that day.

“What happened? Why did they have to go on and work in these conditions,” she said.

Rolando Castellanos-Briseno was born in Mexico and moved to the states in his 20s. He met and fell in love with Arcadio while they were taking English classes together in Utah.

The couple moved to California for work then back to Ogden in 2022. Arcadio said he was a hard worker and always did the job right.

“He has to finish right on the first time. And he always has to be really safe with his work,” she said.

Instead of focusing on how her husband died, she is now remembering the life he lived saying moving on without him will be the hardest thing she will ever do.

“I never thought it was going to be so bad,” Arcadio said.

She is now in the process of planning his funeral with family coming in from Mexico. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with those unexpected funeral expenses.

