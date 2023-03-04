SWAT responds to armed suspect who barricaded himself in Cedar City gas station

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A man was arrested after police found him in a closed gas station and refusing to respond to their commands Friday night.

Clinton Mat Marshall, 50, was booked into the Washington County Jail for first-degree felony aggravated burglary, second-degree felony criminal mischief resulting in a loss of greater than $5,000, and a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of justice, according to the affidavit.

At approximately 10:09 p.m., Cedar City police officers arrived at the Chevron gas station on 304 N Main Street after an alarm call. When officers arrived, they found an older white man with his shirt off and a green hat in the store. Police later identified this man as Marshall.

The officers said that the gas station was “obviously closed due to no vehicles in the parking lot and the front door being locked on approach,” according to the affidavit. “(Marshall) was at the front desk moving things around and misplacing them.”

Officers attempted to open the front door, but it was locked. The officers commanded the suspect to stop what he was doing and open the door, but Marshall ignored their orders.

According to the affidavit, Marshall kept moving items around the store and being deceptive.

“At this point, I observed the subject holding in his right hand about a 4-inch black knife,” states the affidavit. “I continued to issue commands, and the subject walked back into a rear office and barricaded himself.”

Local SWAT was called in to assist and repeatedly called for Marshall to surrender. The suspect eventually complied with their commands and was placed in custody without further incident.

According to the affidavit, the Chevron manager arrived and told police that Marshall caused the business about $5,000 worth of damage.

