Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WORLD NEWS

Greek protests over train crash flare despite prime minister’s apology

Mar 5, 2023, 10:32 AM
Greeks have been angered by the train collision and are demanding better rail safety standards. (Al...
Greeks have been angered by the train collision and are demanding better rail safety standards. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)
(Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Fresh protests broke out in Greek on Sunday over a deadly train collision, despite an apology from the prime minister.

In a statement, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said “we cannot, will not, and must not hide behind human error,” following the crash, which left 57 people dead.

A passenger train carrying more than 350 people collided with a freight train on Tuesday evening in Tempi, near the city of Larissa, the worst railway disaster in the country for years.

The collision has sparked fury over safety standards on the Greek railway network. Sunday’s protests were only the latest, with police using tear gas on demonstrators who gathered outside parliament in Athens.

“This crime should not be covered up, we will be the voice of all the dead,” read one of the slogans.

In a statement released Sunday, Mitsotakis said it should not be possible for two trains moving in opposite directions “to be on the same track and not be noticed by anyone.”

“As prime minister, I owe everyone, but above all to the relatives of the victims, a big sorry. Both personally, and in the name of all those who ruled the country for years,” Mitsotakis said.

The reference to human error marks a change of tone from the prime minister. In the aftermath of the collision he blamed “tragic human error.”

His latest statement though suggested systematic problems in the Greek railway network, promising announcements in the coming days to “immediately improve the safety of the railways.”

On Thursday after a train station manager was arrested in Larissa in connection with the collision, Greek authorities made public dispatch recordings revealing that one of the train drivers involved had received instructions to ignore a red light.

Protesters shout towards gas-throwing riot police during a massive demonstration in Athens on March 5, 2023, following the deadly train accident late on February 28. (Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP/Getty Images) There were violent clashes at the protests in Athens on Sunday Mandatory Credit: Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP/Getty Images

Greece has a poor record of railway passenger safety compared with other countries in Europe, recording the highest railway fatality rate per million train kilometers from 2018 to 2020 among 28 nations on the continent, according to a 2022 report from the European Union Agency for Railways.

The head-on collision left toppled carriages and scorched debris in its wake. Many of those on board were young people returning home from a holiday weekend.

The country’s transport minister resigned in the wake of the tragedy and a rail workers’ union went on strike, accusing the government of neglecting the system.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

World News

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...
Jon Gambrell

Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates

A crisis over suspected poisonings targeting Iranian schoolgirls is escalating as authorities now acknowledge over 50 schools have been struck in a wave of possible cases.
18 hours ago
As the first round of ticketing winds down, many "lucky" winners chosen for the draw are feeling fr...
Associated Press

Olympic ticket sales for Paris Games gets off to rocky start

Organizers of next year's Paris Olympics promised relatively modest prices and “egalitarian” access to events, thanks to an online system meant to revolutionize ticket sales and bring the masses to stadiums and arenas for as little as $26.
2 days ago
In this image taken from footage provided by the RU-RTR Russian television on Friday, March 3, 2023...
Associated Press

Why purported cross-border attack ups ante in Ukraine war

Russia has declared that a group of saboteurs from Ukraine crossed into its territory and attacked border villages, a raid marking an escalation of the war now in its second year.
3 days ago
The death toll from one of the country's worst train crashes in recent years has reached 57. (CNN)...
Sana Noor Haq, Chris Liakos and Lindsay Isaac

Death toll from rail disaster rises to 57 as anger boils in Greece

Anger in Greece over poor railway safety grew on Thursday as the death toll from one of the country's worst train crashes in recent years reached 57.
4 days ago
The pilot of Monday's easyJet flight 1806 from Reykjavik to Manchester treated his passengers to an...
Katie Hunt

Why the northern and southern lights appear to be so active right now

The breathtaking dancing shimmer of the aurora borealis and its counterpart in the southern hemisphere, aurora australis, dazzles those lucky enough to catch a glimpse of Earth's greatest light show.
4 days ago
Moai statues stand on Ahu Tongariki near the Rano Raraku volcano, top, on Rapa Nui, or Easter Islan...
Associated Press

New Easter Island statue found in volcanic crater’s dry lake

Researchers have found a new moai statue in a dry lake on the Chilean island of Rapa Nui, joining the approximately 1,000 other iconic monolithic sculptures on what is internationally known as Easter Island.
4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Greek protests over train crash flare despite prime minister’s apology