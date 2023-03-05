Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Passenger dies after severe turbulence on private business jet, aviation officials say

Mar 5, 2023, 10:55 AM
A flight takes off as another lands at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virg...
A flight takes off as another lands at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on July 8, 2019, after a storm delayed flights. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
(Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — One person died as a result of severe turbulence on a private business jet that was diverted to the Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, on Friday, according to aviation officials.

A Bombardier CL30 jet departing from Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene, New Hampshire, heading to Leesburg Executive Airport in Virginia was diverted to the Connecticut airport around 4 p.m. on Friday after “encountering severe turbulence,” the Federal Aviation Administration wrote in a statement to CNN.

That turbulence “resulted in fatal injuries” to one passenger, the National Transportation Safety Board wrote on Twitter.

Three passengers and two crew members were onboard the private jet, the NTSB wrote in a statement to CNN. The conditions of the other people are not known.

There was no impact on airport operations, according to a statement from the Connecticut Airport Authority.

The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was to conduct an autopsy Saturday on the passenger who died, a spokesperson told CNN. The person who died has not been publicly identified and no other information has been provided about them.

The FAA, NTSB, and the FBI will investigate the incident, according to statements from the FAA and Connecticut State Police.

“Investigators have removed the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder and are continuing to gather information from the flight crew, operator and other passengers,” the NTSB wrote in its statement.

The NTSB will release a preliminary report in two to three weeks, the agency wrote in a statement.

146 people suffered ‘serious injury’ from 2009-2021, FAA says

Turbulence is the term for air movement that can give an airplane a sudden jolt and can be particularly dangerous to people not wearing a seat belt, according to the FAA.

From 2009 to 2021, 146 people suffered a “serious injury” from turbulence, defined as an injury that requires hospitalization for more than two days, causes a bone fracture, leads to severe hemorrhage or other damage, involves an internal organ, or involves significant burns, according to FAA data.

Of those 146 serious injuries, about 80% were crew members.

CNN has reached out to the FAA for data on turbulence deaths. A 2009 CNN article noted there had been three people killed in turbulence-related accidents since 1980, according to the administration.

Sara Nelson, a United flight attendant and the president of the Association of Flight Attendants, a union representing 50,000 flight attendants across 20 airlines, told CNN last year flight attendants pushing around 300-pound carts were most likely to get hurt.

“We have flight attendants who have been thrown into the ceiling and then back down several times, resulting in broken limbs. In the aisle, with unannounced turbulence, we had people who lost toes, or lost the ability to work, or sustained injuries that kept them off the job for years,” she said.

Last week, seven people were taken to hospitals after turbulence aboard a Lufthansa flight traveling from Texas to Germany, an airport spokesperson said. A passenger on board described the plane as moving like a roller coaster.

“During dinner service, there suddenly was a wind shear, the plane increased altitude, then we fell 1,000 feet,” passenger Susan Zimmerman said. “It was like unexpectedly free-falling for five seconds off the top of a roller coaster, plates and glassware were up at the ceiling, and my purse from the floor flew behind me to the right.”

And in December, at least 36 people on a Hawaiian Airlines flight were injured, with 20 taken to emergency rooms, after their plane encountered severe turbulence on a flight, authorities said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

An English Springer Spaniel named Gannicus fell down an uncovered well earlier this week in the tow...
Jonah Kaplan

Dog falls down uncovered 30-foot well in Minnesota, then helps rescue himself

An English Springer Spaniel fell down 30 feet into the well, but thanks to quick thinking from his family, he was able to get out before fire crews arrived.
18 hours ago
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train lie toppled on one another after derailing at a tra...
Associated Press

No risk to public seen after Ohio derailment, officials say

Authorities in Ohio say there is no indication of any risk to public health from the derailment of a Norfolk Southern cargo train between Dayton and Columbus, the second derailment of a company train in the state in a month.
18 hours ago
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train lie toppled on one another after derailing at a tra...
Associated Press

20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio, again

About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield Saturday evening, the second derailment of the company's trains in Ohio in a month, officials said.
18 hours ago
Candice Cooley speaking on the phone to KSLTV about her son's disappearance. (KSLTV)...
Ladd Egan and Larry D. Curtis

“We have fought so hard for charges”: Dylan Rounds’ mother reacts to murder charge in son’s disappearance

A day after formal murder and desecration of a body charges were filed in her son’s disappearance, Dylan Rounds’ mother is speaking out about the last nine months.
2 days ago
A sign is posted in front of a Tesla service center on April 20, 2022 in Fremont, California. Tesla...
Ramishah Maruf

Tesla recalls almost 3,500 Model Y cars for loose bolts

Tesla is recalling 3,470 2022-2023 Model Y cars due to bolts in the second-row seat back frames not being secured properly.
2 days ago
Smoke and flames billow from a tanker after it exploded on March 4 on US Route 15 in Maryland, acco...
Emma Tucker, Jennifer Henderson and Melissa Alonso

Overturned gas tanker carrying flammable liquids explodes on highway in Maryland, killing 1 person

One person died after an overturned gas tanker carrying flammable liquids exploded on a highway in Frederick, Maryland on Saturday.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Passenger dies after severe turbulence on private business jet, aviation officials say