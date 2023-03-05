Close
LOCAL NEWS

Human remains found in remote area of Washington County

Mar 5, 2023, 3:53 PM | Updated: 3:58 pm
FILE...
FILE
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A hiker found human remains in a remote area of Washington County Saturday afternoon, police say.

According to the Washington County sheriff’s office, at approximately 1:54 p.m., police received a call that human remains were found in the area of Sheep Bridge Road.

“Deputies responded and confirmed the remains were human. Detectives were called out and the investigation is ongoing,” states the office’s news release.

Police said the medical examiner’s office is working to confirm the identity of the remains.

“There are no signs of danger to the public,” continues the release. “The initial investigation shows no signs of suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.”

