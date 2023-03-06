South Summit fire crews rescue cat after extinguishing house fire

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — First responders took down a house fire after dealing with rugged terrain and weather Saturday morning.

At approximately 9 a.m., South Summit Fire District crews were dispatched to a house fire in the Kamas area.

According to the South Summit Fire District Facebook page, when crews arrived, they found flames coming from the eaves and roof of the home.

“This fire had a few challenges, access due to narrow and icy roads on a hill,” reads the fire district’s Facebook post. “Although a fire hydrant was close, it was difficult to hook up because of the snow and ice around and covering it.”

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room of origin and extinguish it.

According to the post, a large portion of the roof was burned off and there was heavy smoke damage throughout the home. No firefighters or residents were hurt in the fire.

“On a more positive note, firefighters were able to find the family’s pet cat hiding in one of the closets as they were conducting a search of the home,” states the post. “Although the cat was not too sure about going with the firefighter at first, we were able to convince her that was the best thing to do.”

The South Summit Fire District Facebook post did not list an address for the home or an estimated cost of damages.

