NATIONAL NEWS

Atlanta girl pleads for kidney donor to help dad as birthday wish

Mar 5, 2023, 7:35 PM
A birthday wish and a desperate plea for help. A Suwanee teen only has one desire, and that’s to help her dad find a kidney donor as the family said he’s fighting a rare hereditary condition. (WANF)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

SUWANEE, Georgia (WANF) — A birthday wish and a desperate plea for help. A Suwanee teen only has one desire, and that’s to help her dad find a kidney donor as the family said he’s fighting a rare hereditary condition.

It’s called Focus segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). According to the Cleveland Clinic, “it’s a rare disease that affects the filters in your kidneys. When these filters are scarred, they are unable to filter your blood, which can lead to kidney damage and failure,” the website said. The website also said doctors diagnose it in about seven out of one million people per year.

It’s the reason why a young girl and her family said help is needed quickly.

“His chances of a healthy long life can happen only with a living donation,” said Pushpa Dureddy, wife of a man in need of a kidney transplant. “With his condition, the transplant is the best and primary option. Nobody in the family is compatible or eligible,” she said. “That’s why he’s on dialysis now. The sooner he gets it, the better,” Pushpa said.

When it’s a teenager’s birthday, most would ask for something materialistic, but not Sarayu Dureddy.

“When I asked her for her 15th birthday, what she wants, I was expecting her to say maybe new makeup or learner’s license, but instead she said, all I wish for is a kidney donor for papa, so we can do the things that we can’t anymore,” Pushpa said. “That just broke my heart and makes me try harder–harder for help,” she said.

“What I wanted for my birthday the most was for my dad to get a kidney so he can be with us more,” Sarayu said. “Our dad always puts us before himself, and he always tries to spend as much time with us as he can even if he’s doing dialysis. He always finds ways to make us happy and he always tries to give us what we want,” she said.

Vishnu Dureddy is 48 years old and battling the condition.

“FSGS, which kind of blocks my kidney filters. So, my blood doesn’t get cleaned out. So, I need to be on dialysis. I don’t have a choice,” he said. “I do dialysis every day at home for almost 17 to 18 hours a day,” Vishnu said. “It’s hard to get out and have some family time. Can’t take my kids anywhere. Anywhere we go, I have to be back in 3 to 4 hours. So that’s been a huge limitation in my life,” he said.

He said he had the condition for years but was taking medication before. Now the family said it’s progressing.

“My condition has been getting worst and worst,” Vishnu said. “It’s progressive,” he said. “Your blood levels start showing those symptoms much more. Like for example, my potassium or phosphorus levels will start spiking because my kidneys are not working, so my blood is not getting filtered. So, whatever I eat, I have to be very watchful,” he said.

“He had started… a lot of weakness and fatigue with the physical activities,” Pushpa said. “One day, the doctor said you have to go on emergency dialysis, if not you can end up in a cardiac arrest,” she said.

Pushpa said if her husband doesn’t get a transplant, anything can happen.

“A heart attack or a stroke,” she said. “To survive, he needs a kidney transplant,” she said.

Pushpa said last year, Vishnu’s father died from the same kidney disease.

“His father died of a cardiac arrest and complications from dialysis,” she said. “He was on dialysis for three years before he died of a cardiac arrest last year,” Pushpa said.

It’s the reason why Sarayu helped her mom start a campaign called, “Our Dad needs a kidney.” They’re using social media and flyers to spread awareness. Pushpa said there are no compatible donors or eligible donors in the family due to health issues. She also said with his blood type O, the waitlist is long. She hopes anyone with an O Blood type can be a donor. She also said any blood type can be a donor if the person is in good health.

Vishnu is pleading for your help too.

“I would like to be there for my daughters as long as possible, so I really pray for a living donor to come forward,” Vishnu said.

Sarayu hopes someone can help her wish come true.

“It’s best for my dad to get a kidney as soon as possible. We like to go hiking and go on picnics and things like that, so it’ll be easier if he got a kidney,” she said.

The family said you can visit their Facebook to learn how you can help.

They also said you can call or text them at 404-957-7822 or email kidneyforvishnu@gmail.com.

Pushpa also said if you think you’re a match, you can also contact Emory Hospital at 855-366-7989, and say the recipient’s name (Vishnu Dureddy).

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

