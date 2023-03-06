Police: Grandmother arrested for kidnapping infant grandchild and DUI

SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a grandmother who allegedly kidnapped her 2-month-old grandson and drove while intoxicated Sunday morning.

Jyssie Post, 41, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for first-degree felony child kidnapping, two third-degree felony charges of driving under the influence with a passenger under 16 years old, a third-degree felony of driving under the influence with two or more priors in ten years, and three misdemeanor charges involving driving under the influence, according to the affidavit.

At approximately 04:23 a.m., police responded to a child kidnapping call at an apartment complex near 1999 W North Temple. The complaint said her mother, Post, took her 2-month-old son without her permission.

According to the affidavit, Post attempted to leave the apartment with her 12-year-old daughter while intoxicated, but the complaint told Post she couldn’t. Post then told the complaint that she was also going to take her 2-month-old son away from her.

The complaint attempted to call a third party, her grandmother (Post’s mother), to help claim down Post and convince her not to take the two children while intoxicated.

“While the complaint was distracted with her grandmother, (Post) grabbed the two children and placed them in her vehicle,” according to the affidavit.

The complaint tried to stop Post from driving away with the two children but was unable to.

Sometime later, Salt Lake City police officers found Post on State Street operating her vehicle and stopped her, according to the affidavit. The two children were inside the car.

“Upon stopping her vehicle, officers smelled the odor of alcohol. (Post) had bloodshot eyes and admitted to consuming alcohol,” states the affidavit.

Post told officers that she believed she would fail standardized field sobriety tests (SFST) and be taken to jail.

According to the affidavit, Post agreed to conduct the SFSTs and she showed signs of impairment. She also agreed to a breathalyzer test and blew a .108, well over Utah’s .05 legal limit.

Officers noted that Post’s license was revoked for a previous alcohol-related offense. She was also an alcohol-restricted driver and was required to have an ignition interlock device on her vehicle, which she did not.

Post has two prior convictions of DUI, one in 2021 and another in 2023, according to the affidavit.

Follow @KSLMichaelHouck