Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WEATHER

UTA bus driver says he is living the dream, driving during snowy days

Mar 5, 2023, 10:21 PM | Updated: 10:33 pm
Shara Park's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

As Utah continues to see feet of new snow in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons, a UTA bus driver is sharing his unique perspective on the responsibility that comes with transporting thousands of people in and out of the canyons safely each day.

“Every single day I look up at the mountain and I look up at the clouds, and if I can tell there’s going to be new snow on the mountain, I know it’s going to be a busy day,” said 39-year-old Joshua Memea, a Utah Transit Authority bus driver.

Safety is the number the top priority for Memea, who became a UTA bus driver nearly three years ago.

“I make sure I tell my passengers every single time we pull away from the stop that their safety is my number one priority,” he said.

Memea’s passion for driving began at a young age and he enjoys sharing his adventures and positive messages about being a bus driver on Twitter.

“It’s my dream job, ever since I can remember, since I was six or seven, I’ve wanted to be a bus driver,” he said.

Memea spends several shifts a week driving to the resorts in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons. He said he loves the winding roads and the snow-covered trees.

“Definitely more (snow) than I’ve seen being a bus driver, but the more white stuff, the better.”

With record snowfall amounts in the Cottonwoods for the 2022-23 season, road conditions in the canyons have often been challenging. For Memea, he doesn’t mind the big snow days, in fact, he feels confident driving in them.

“In pitch black darkness, I can read the curves, I know the curves, I know every turn,” he expressed. “Now it’s just second nature.”

Memea tries to project that confidence onto his passengers, who often turn to UTA on big snow days to avoid driving their own vehicles in the canyon.

“Sometimes getting stuck in the canyon can get a little stressful, so I kind of make people laugh,” he said. “I make sure my passengers know that I love my job and love what I do because, at the end of the day it’s my job to get them from point A to point B safely.”

Memea hopes that his calm and positive demeanor as a bus driver will encourage others to ride the bus in the canyons, he says his goal is to get each of his riders home safe.

“My whole philology is I leave people in a better situation than what I found them, so when they get off my bus, they’ll talk about me, they’ll have a smile on their face, that’s why I do what I do.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Weather

West Coast snow...
Associated Press

Some California mountain residents could be snowed in a week

Some residents stranded in Southern California mountain communities by a huge snowfall could be stuck for another week, an official said Friday.
3 days ago
Yosemite Fire and Aviation Management crews were working to clear roads and open buildings in Yosem...
LI COHEN

Yosemite National Park closed indefinitely after storm dumps record-breaking snowfall

A series of brutal winter storms that pummeled California have now shuttered one of the state's most iconic wildlife areas.
3 days ago
Semi trucks and cars are off the road in a car crash in deep snow....
Aya Elamroussi, Holly Yan and Monica Garrett

Strong tornadoes and baseball-sized hail could strike Texas, Oklahoma

A wide range of extreme weather is stretching across the US as storms threaten heavy snow in the Southwest and the triple threat of tornadoes, damaging winds and rain in the South.
4 days ago
Snow covers shrubs and the top of a cactus on Thursday, March 2, 2023 east of Phoenix, Ariz. The Na...
Associated Press

Meteorologist: West Coast snowfall is ‘once in a generation’

Meteorologists say the explanation for the robust winter season is not so simple.
4 days ago
Snow on the red rocks of southern Utah. (KSLTV)...
Courtney Orton

Southern Utah officials believe recent storms will positively impact drought conditions

Wednesday's storm left a mark on southern Utah from Bryce Canyon all the way to St. George, bringing snow, ice, and rain.
5 days ago
water melting from snow in a canyon river...
Carter Williams, KSL.com and Jed Boal, KSL TV

Salt Lake releases water from Parleys Canyon reservoirs over possible flood risks

Salt Lake city and county officials began a controlled release of water from two reservoirs in Parleys Canyon on Tuesday, citing flood risks from "significant" snowpack levels in the area.
5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
UTA bus driver says he is living the dream, driving during snowy days