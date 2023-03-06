LOCAL NEWS
Building partially collapses as SLC crews battle 2-alarm fire
SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters have asked drivers to avoid the area of 400 West and 700 South as they battle a two-alarm fire at an abandoned warehouse.
The Salt Lake City Fire Department said crews arrived around 1 a.m. Monday and saw heavy smoke coming from the structure.
“There was initially fire coming through the roof and as they were pulling up, they had a structure collapse immediately before they even hit the (parking) brake.”
Crews were taking a defensive stance to fight the fire due to that collapse.
Fire officials told KSL TV the building was scheduled to be demolished, and they don’t believe anyone was in the building.
All roads within a one-block radius of the building will be closed while firefighters are on scene.
No injuries were reported, and firefighters have not released a cause for the fire.
Top Stories
- Family of man shot by police release statement, call it 'brutal murder' (pageviews: 48112)
- Utah driver license now available on mobile devices - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 18903)
- UPDATE: Man killed after police shoot into parked car in Farmington (pageviews: 8838)
- Mother of man shot and killed by officers has history with Farmington police (pageviews: 7807)
- Teen found dead in crashed car with multiple gunshot wounds (pageviews: 6928)
- Two injured in car explosion after police chase, crash (pageviews: 6400)