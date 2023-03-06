Building partially collapses as SLC crews battle 2-alarm fire

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters have asked drivers to avoid the area of 400 West and 700 South as they battle a two-alarm fire at an abandoned warehouse.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department said crews arrived around 1 a.m. Monday and saw heavy smoke coming from the structure.

“There was initially fire coming through the roof and as they were pulling up, they had a structure collapse immediately before they even hit the (parking) brake.”

Crews were taking a defensive stance to fight the fire due to that collapse.

Fire officials told KSL TV the building was scheduled to be demolished, and they don’t believe anyone was in the building.

All roads within a one-block radius of the building will be closed while firefighters are on scene.

No injuries were reported, and firefighters have not released a cause for the fire.

