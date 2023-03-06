LOCAL NEWS
Weber County deputies rescue injured owl
Mar 6, 2023, 7:36 AM
(Weber County Sheriff's Office)
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A pair of Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputies were credited with helping rescue an injured owl.
Officials said Deputy McAfee was on routine patrol near the Ogden Bay Bird Refuge and noticed the owl, which was stuck in the branches of a Russian olive tree.
“Deputy McAfee braved the thorns of the tree and the talons of the owl to help free the bird,” read a WCSO Facebook post.
The bird was unable to fly due to an injured wing, and WCSO deputy Novak helped to help the owl safe and calm.
The injured owl was taken to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah for further care.
