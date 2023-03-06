Box Elder High alumni celebrate 30 years of charity basketball tournament

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Shooting hoops to help others is what drives alumni from Box Elder High School to put on a charity basketball tournament every year.

They’re celebrating their 30th year by playing for two families who could use a big assist right now.

“It’s kind of our ‘March Madness’ in Brigham City,” said Keith Mecham, a committee member of the Todd Morrison Alumni Tournament.

Crowds have been turning out since 1993 to cheer on Box Elder alumni.

“Twenty-four teams. We have three brackets,” Mecham said. “We call them the old, the middle and the young.”

Mecham is one of the four founding members. He coached basketball at Box Elder High for 19 years.

“Seeing family, friends, former teammates, community members come out, it’s been a great thing for Box Elder High.”

Taking to the court is more than just a game.

“We get to raise money for individual families who have some tough health issues like the Clay family,” Mecham said.

Cutler and Bailli Clay are 2018 graduates of Box Elder High. They have two daughters; 2-year-old Covalynn and 10-month-old Waylin. Both have spent a lot of time in the hospital fighting off recent battles with RSV.

“They have some congenital heart defects,” Mecham said.

Despite their serious health challenges, the sisters have maintained a positive attitude. Covalynn has a feisty personality, is fun-loving and is everyone’s best friend. Waylin likes to go with the flow and loves playing with her big sister.

The foundation will also assist one of its own. Mike Frandsen was a star point guard for the Bees from 2004, which included a run to the 4A state championship game in 2003. Mecham had the opportunity to coach the unselfish player.

“He was OK to give the credit to all of his teammates and he played with a really good group of senior boys,” Mecham said.

Frandsen, who has suited up for the tournament in the last 16 years, is sitting out this year after being diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

His wife Lyndsi and children live in Perry, Utah. He is the brother-in-law of a KSL employee.

“I hope he can get the cure that he wants and desires,” Mecham said.

The foundation hopes the families will use the money not only for medical bills but as a way to build relationships and create memories with their family, like going on a trip.

The TMAT will be held on March 17 and 18 at Box Elder High School in Brigham City.

There will be a silent auction as well.

You can donate on Venmo* @TMATFoundation in support of the Clay and Frandsen families.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.