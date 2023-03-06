Woman plows car through fabric store

IVINS, Utah — A store is picking up the pieces after an elderly woman launched her car into the building Monday.

According to Reed Briggs with Santa Clara Ivins Police Department, the woman was leaving the Clover Patch Quilt Shop at 2721 W Santa Clara Drive when her slip-on shoes fell off and got stuck between the gas pedal.

The car reversed, launching back creating a large hole in the side of the building.

The store owner was hit by a printer that was shoved in the crash, but was treated on scene and declined to be transported to a hospital.

The city and fire department responded and assessed the structure and damage. The building is owned by Santa Clara City and the business leases the building.

Briggs said these type of collisions happen a lot and reminds the public to be “extra cautious when you’re backing up.”